HARRISBURG — One day elapsed and Republican lawmakers seemed no less shocked that a Democrat was elected as speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives despite the GOP holding a narrow numbers advantage.
The surprise selection of Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County charged the House on Tuesday. Every Democrat voted in favor but it was the support of 16 Republicans including the entire leadership team that moved Rozzi into the role on a 115-85 vote.
Rozzi has said the vote surprised him, too. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the House remained on pause, of sorts. There is no session calendar set; no committee assignments or chairperson roles selected. House rules of procedure haven’t been adopted.
“I’m at a total loss at this point,” Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Cambria/Somerset, said on Wednesday. “What I do know is we went into the election having the majority based on the number of representatives (who were sworn in). We clearly went into the House with a majority.”
Republicans held a 101-99 advantage entering the day. Three seats are vacant and will be filled in special elections.
Rep. Carl Metzgar of Somerset County was chosen as the Republican nominee when party members met in private ahead of the vote. The presumed challenger would be the Democrats’ own leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton, who represents parts of Philadelphia and Delaware counties.
Metzgar said he had spent the past few weeks mustering internal support after colleagues had urged him to seek the role. As that support mounted, he said he began to take it much more seriously. It resulted in what he described as a “fairly resounding win” in the closed-door caucus meeting.
As Tuesday moved along, however, Metzgar said Republican leadership informed him that a deal with Democrats was in the works.
“I was not willing to support that plan,” Metzgar said.
GOP motion for Dem
The motion from the House floor to choose Rozzi as speaker was made by Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, Blair/Huntington counties, and seconded by a fellow Republican, Rep. Tim O’Neal of Washington County.
Rozzi and Gregory had allied several years ago over legislation to aid survivors of child sex abuse. Gregory had said that he encouraged his party’s leaders to support Rozzi as a way to counter dysfunction in the House. Rozzi would go on to pledge no loyalty to either party as speaker and operate as an independent.
Text messages began popping into the cellphone of Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland/Montour counties, on Tuesday afternoon inquiring about Rozzi. At the time, she said she didn’t know who was floating his name directly. It came to pass that it came within her party.
Culver, like Rigby and others, voted for Metzgar.
“I only had a few seconds to make a decision,” Culver said. “It was just too confusing to go with (Rozzi) yesterday. I went with the decision where I had more information available to me.”
The motion caught first-term Republican representatives Dallas Kephart and Marla Brown off-guard. The pair followed suit with the internal caucus vote to support Metzgar.
“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect going in there,” said Kephart, a freshman legislator representing parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Brown knew full well how she felt coming out of the chamber: “disenchanted.” She said a lack of unity caused Republicans to lose the firm majority they held last session and that the speaker vote would only further seed mistrust within the caucus.
“I voted against the Democrat speaker and I stand by my decision. I wasn’t going to be a lawmaker on her first day in office voting against our majority position,” Brown said. “Plus, it wasn’t what we decided.”
‘A tendency to place mistrust’
Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren/Crawford/Forest, said her vote for Metzgar reflected what the constituents of her district who sent her to Harrisburg would have wanted. She looked back on a similar circumstance in 2007 when Democrat Rep. Dennis O’Brien was elected as speaker with the support of a handful of Republicans. The House was divided by one seat at the time in favor of Democrats.
“I don’t think this is going to unite us,” Rapp said. “Our leadership did not come to us prior to that vote, the Republican caucus, to say ‘here’s the situation, what do you think?’ They put the vote on the floor, we had to put the vote up and then went to caucus and heard the explanation.
“In my opinion, these types of situations have a tendency to place mistrust in the relationship between the caucus and our leadership team,” Rapp said.
Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence/Butler counties, laid blame on a fellow Republican, Rep. Thomas Mehaffie III of Dauphin County. Mehaffie was the lone Republican to join Democrats in a 100-100 tie vote that sought to adjourn the day’s session before choosing a speaker. He was also among the Republicans who voted for Rozzi over Metzgar.
“He made it very clear to a variety of people that he wouldn’t support a Republican nominee for speaker of the House even though he is a Republican. I find that to be extremely disappointing,” Bernstine said.
Mehaffie said he’s worked under many leadership styles as a local and state policymaker, and that a bridge over the House’s deeply partisan divide was necessary to “actually get things done.
“I’ve been attempting in recent weeks to reach a consensus agreement but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Now, we all have the opportunity to focus on the people’s work,” Mehaffie said.
Communication was needed
Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford/Erie, expressed optimism that the choice of Rozzi could help accomplish that, though he also voted for Metzgar.
“With a nonpartisan speaker I think Republicans can prevent tax increases, ban legislators from having state cars and help secure our elections with photo ID to vote,” Roae said.
Another representative who, like Rapp, is deeply conservative, expressed hope that Rozzi would hold his pledge to operate as an independent. Rozzi has yet to clarify if he’s leaving the Democrat party or operating from a mindset of political independence. In his floor remarks, Rozzi said he would become Pennsylvania’s “first independent speaker of the House.”
And like Rapp, Rep. David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union, said leadership should have “communicated” their intent to membership. However, Rowe also said business on the floor can move fast necessitating quick decisions. Though he, too, voted for Metzgar, Rowe said he continues to support Republican leadership.
“I’m not disparaging the decision that was made. Time will tell if it was a wise decision to make,” Rowe said.
