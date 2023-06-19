HARRISBURG — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives carried a committee vote to further advance a bill proposing judicial guidelines on determining pet custody in a divorce proceeding.
Republicans, some of whom acknowledged a need for such guidelines, were unified in opposition. Criticisms ranged from finding the bill language to be vague in defining the differences between companion animals and agricultural animals, for example, or that the bill would cause divorces to become more expensive.
House Bill 1108, sponsored by Rep. Anita Kulik, D-Allegheny, advanced out of the Judiciary Committee on a partisan 12-9 vote with all Democrats in favor. It’s now closer to a floor vote by the full chamber.
A practicing attorney with experience in domestic relations, Kulik said that too often pets are used as leverage in divorce proceedings when dividing assets.
Her bill seeks to define factors for judges to consider when deciding pet custody: whether the animal was acquired prior to or during the marriage; the animal’s basic daily needs; who burdens the general responsibility to facilitate veterinary care and social interaction; who provides the greater ability to financially support the animal.
“Current law provides no special provisions for pets; instead they are treated the same as a couch or other inanimate objects in divorce proceedings,” Kulik wrote in a co-sponsorship memo.
The committee met Wednesday to consider this bill and others.
During the meeting, Rep. Robert Leadbetter, R-Columbia, said he thinks guidelines are needed. However, he opposed the measure, saying its definition of a companion animal is too ambiguous, especially in agrarian legislative districts like his own. He spoke of the use of a sheepdog, one that works the farm but is also viewed as a family pet.
That’s a concern shared by Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin, who opined that the bill blurs the lines in Western culture on what separates humans from other living beings.
Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, countered those critiques by pointing out that Republicans helped advance a bill into law last session, Titan’s Law, that enhances punishment to a third-degree felony for injuries caused to police animals, even if unintentional, during the commission of a crime.
“It’s very clear in this bill that we are not equating humans with animals,” Kinkead said. “We are saying this is a unique kind of property for which we should have factors that take into account the emotional connection one has with another living being.”
Rep. Torren Ecker, R-Adams/Cumberland, said he was concerned that the bill would necessitate additional hearings in divorce proceedings at a time when family law courts have growing backlogs of cases.
“I see this as another barrier to folks resolving these matters and really at the end of the day, another cost driver in a divorce proceeding,” Ecker said.
Kulik replied that she didn’t think additional hearings would be required and that the standards set in the bill could be considered during routine hearings on equitable distribution of assets.
Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, said the lack of guidelines could be causing more hearings to be scheduled in divorce cases.
