CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hunting accident in this afternoon in northern Crawford County.
One person was wounded by a gunshot around 1:15 p.m. off Irish Road in Cussewago Township, Jason Amory of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Region office, confirmed to the Tribune.
The person was flown from the scene by helicopter ambulance for medical treatment, Amory confirmed.
The incident remains under investigation this afternoon.
No additional details are available at this time.
Pick up a copy of Thursday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more information.