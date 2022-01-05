HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania agriculture will be on display starting Saturday in Harrisburg.
The celebration of agriculture will take place for a week during the 2022 PA Farm Show.
The Farm Show is billed as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition. in the past, there have been nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which were animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibits and hundreds of other events.
The show offers visitors a tiny slice of the industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion to Pennsylvania's economy every year.
After a virtual show in 2021, there will be a more traditional in-person show this year. However, organizers said they will continue with some of the new virtual experiences that have allowed Pennsylvanians to participate and join the Farm Show in new ways.
In advance of Saturday's opening, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said masks will be strongly encouraged at the complex, but not required.
Free masks and sanitizer also will be available throughout the complex as well as on shuttle buses.
“For individuals who are concerned about their personal health or have family members or colleagues who are particularly vulnerable, this is not the year to attend,” Redding said.
A typical Farm Show year will draw about 500,000 visitors.
The show runs through Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, when it runs 8 to 8, and Jan. 15, when it opens at 8 and closes at 5.