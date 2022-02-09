HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has taken legal action against an Erie used car dealer for more than 170 unlicensed sales and misrepresentation of extended service contracts.

The Attorney General's Office has filed an assurance of voluntary compliance with Erie County Court of Common Pleas against Cars R Us Erie and its principal owner, Ryan Lariccia.

The Attorney General's Office alleged Cars R Us Erie sold 173 cars without a licensed salesperson on staff. In addition, Cars R Us Erie misled consumers when it misrepresented extended service contracts to be warranties, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Under the terms of the assurance of voluntary compliance, Cars R Us Erie and Lariccia agreed to pay $1,000 in civil penalties, as well as filing costs with Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

In addition, Cars R Us Erie and Lariccia agreed to comply with Pennsylvania law, including the Consumer Protection Law, the Board of Vehicles Act, and the Automotive Industry Trade Practices, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Cars R Us Erie and Lariccia also agreed to not misrepresent extended service contracts, to clearly disclose a vehicle’s prior usage, and to utilize language in sales agreements that conform to Pennsylvania's automotive regulations.

"We’ve seen an increase in demand for used cars here in Pennsylvania," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement Tuesday. "And with that comes an increase in scammers. Scammers are shifting into high gear to try and take advantage of Pennsylvanians looking to buy a used car."