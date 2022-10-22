The race for the 50th District seat in the Pennsylvania Senate has incumbent Michele Brooks, a Republican from Jamestown, being challenged by Rianna Czech, a Democrat from Conneautville.
Brooks, 58, is seeking reelection to a third term as a state senator. She is chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Before being elected to the state Senate in 2014, she had served eight years in the state House. Prior to holding state office, she was elected as a Mercer County commissioner, and previously was a Jamestown Borough Council member.
Czech, 28, is a political newcomer and works as a mechanic. Originally from Corry, Czech served eight years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
For the 2022 election, the 50th District covers all of Crawford and Mercer counties and almost all of Lawrence County. Each candidate was asked her position on various issues facing the 50th District and Pennsylvania. The winner in the Nov. 8 election between Brooks and Czech will take office in January and serve a four-year term.
Abortion
In June, the U.S. overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision, which has lead to abortion bans in states. Pennsylvania still permits abortions.
Brooks said it’s no secret that she stands for life.
“As a mother and grandmother, I also care about the life of the child after it’s born,” Brooks said. “This is why I have worked hard to support children and parents by promoting pro-family programs, WIC (Women Infants and Children nutrition), pro-adoption policies and Pre-K programs as part of a quality education.”
Czech said would protect a person’s right to make a medical decision.
“As a legislator, I believe that there are too many factors, in each individual situation for a state government to create blanket legislation,” Czech said. “I do not believe it is for the government to outlaw a decision that should be made between a pregnant person and their medical provider.”
Inflation
Inflation has had a major impact across Pennsylvania with households having to deal with rising costs over the past year.
Brooks said she and many Senate colleagues supported legislation that guaranteed the economy could not be shut down by any governor, though bills were vetoed by the governor.
“This will ensure that no future executive action alone can threaten to disrupt our supply chains, business operations and jobs,” Brooks said. “Adopting responsible, pro-energy policies and not politicizing energy independence provides families with lower fuel costs, lower utility bills, good paying jobs and an overall stronger economy.
Brooks said she consistently has voted to reduce burdensome regulations which add to the cost of goods and services. Brooks said government must keep spending under control and live within its means.
Czech would introduce legislation for a lower tax rate on diesel fuel for both manufacturing and transportation industries. The bill also would offer a tax credit to those with net income below $100,000 a year to add credits to dependents; and a small business tax credit to firms that have a tax history of two years or more.
“This plan would stimulate the middle class to temporarily offset the costs the everyday consumer pays for goods and services, while simultaneously incentivizing local businesses to reduce costs for basic goods,” Czech said. “Doing so would offset larger chains across the commonwealth. This plan is to create more supply at the retailer level and incentivize competition to stimulate local economic systems.”
Education curriculum
Debate about curriculum in public schools in Pennsylvania and other states also has dominated the news over the past year or two.
As parent herself, Brooks said parental involvement in a child’s education is important. Brooks said what has triggered debate is the nature of some curriculum and the explicit material being offered to students, including elementary kids, in some schools throughout the country including Pennsylvania.
“Parents should never be shut out from giving their input and feedback on material taught in our public school systems,” Brooks said. “Also, I along with parents, are angry after seeing on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website several curriculum guidance memos that include the definition of ‘binary gender’ as ‘the faulty concept that there are only two genders: male and female.’”
Czech said Pennsylvania’s current system allows for parents to have a say within their children’s schools. Czech also said the public education system should be a place for all students.
“Our public school system’s purpose is to prepare students for the real world, and should a parent not want their child taught a specific topic, that is their right,” Czech said. “It is a parent’s responsibility to work with the schools on an alternative curriculum for their child. I do not believe that one parent should have the right to remove a subject entirely from other students to whom it may apply.”
Czech said parents have the right to the best education for their child, but if they feel public schools are not for their child, they have the right to send them to a private school or home school.
Voting law
Act 77 of 2019 was approved by both the state House and Senate with bipartisan support. It has changed the way Pennsylvanians can vote including allowing voting by mail.
Brooks said a voter identification measure, which she voted for, was passed, but was thrown out when challenged in court.
“This election integrity measure is critical to free and fair elections,” Brooks said of voter identification measures. “I was also very disappointed that an activist Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to extend Election Day by three days (in the 2020 election) in addition to approving unsecured drop off boxes. No such law was passed (by the legislature) permitting these measures.”
Czech said Act 77 expanded access to voter participation, allowing the public to participate in the electoral process more than ever.
“Act 77 has put the ability to vote in the hands of the citizens right in their own homes,” Czech said. “The only changes I would make to this legislation would be to expand procedural control to election officials, so they can do their jobs in maintaining integrity of our ballots.”
