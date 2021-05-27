Ownership of the closed South Perry Street Bridge in Titusville has been transferred so it can be removed.
County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to transfer the bridge from the county to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The single-lane bridge crossing Oil Creek in Titusville dates from 1892. It was closed by the county in August 2017 following an inspection that found it structurally unsafe. The bridge had been limited to 3 tons when it closed nearly four years ago.
The contract for the removal of the bridge is expected to be put out for bid in late June, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, told the commissioners.
There are two other two-lane bridges within Titusville crossing Oil Creek to connect the city’s north and south sides. One is the South Brown Street Bridge, owned by the county, and the state-owned South Franklin Street Bridge, which carries state Route 8 over Oil Creek.