Crawford County commissioners are expected to vote next week to transfer ownership of the county-owned South Perry Street Bridge in Titusville to the state.
The nearly 130-year-old bridge, which crosses Oil Creek within Titusville, has been closed almost four years.
Crawford County Planning Office is asking commissioners to ratify a resolution to transfer the bridge to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) so it may be removed. PennDOT is expected to put the bridge removal contract out to bid in late June with an estimated total project cost of $2.3 million.
The single-lane bridge was closed by the county in August 2017 after an inspection found at least one metal plate underneath its deck had twisted. The bridge, which dates from 1892, was down to a 3-ton weight and 8-foot height limit to keep vehicular traffic to just automobiles and light trucks.
It was classified as a structurally deficient bridge by PennDOT and didn't have a documented need to warrant the use of state or federal funds for its rehabilitation or replacement.
The decision not to repair or replace the bridge was made by the department, with concurrence by the Federal Highway Administration, after a purpose and needs study that examined vehicle and pedestrian use of the bridge.
With South Perry Street Bridge classified by the state as structurally deficient, the previous board of county commissioners said it wasn't interested in repairs that would have to come out of the county’s general fund account and not the county's state-funded liquid fuels account.
There are two other bridges within Titusville crossing Oil Creek and connecting the city's north and south sides. The other two are the South Brown Street Bridge, also owned by the county, and the state-owned South Franklin Street Bridge, which carries state Route 8 over Oil Creek. Both are two-lane bridges.
