VERNON TOWNSHIP — Whispering Pines owner Bill Kingzett spoke at Thursday's meeting of the Vernon Township supervisors in response to a public comment given at last month's meeting regarding fireworks shows at the golf course.
Cotton Road resident Robert Kincaid claimed that fireworks shows at Whispering Pines were going off too near his house and frightening his dogs. In response to Kincaid's comments at that October meeting, supervisors began examining a possible fireworks ordinance.
Kingzett, speaking Thursday, said he didn't have a problem with a fireworks ordinance, but said many of Kincaid's claims were "not very accurate."
Referencing the Oct. 11 edition of the Tribune — which included an article on the meeting in which Kincaid spoke — Kingzett said Kincaid's claim that the fireworks were going off around 390 feet from his house was not correct, saying the actual distance was more than 600 feet based off laser measuring.
"Well, I beg to differ," Kingzett said. "We lasered it and it was over 600 feet from where we shot."
Further, Kingzett said the distance the fireworks were fired up from was well within standards for such shows.
"The national standard is that we should have 75 feet of clearance for every 1-inch of mortar shell that would be used," Kingzett said. "Now we never exceeded a 3-inch shell. So at that point — and these are national standards now, these aren't Pennsylvania standards — that would be 215 feet for a 3-inch shell."
Addressing Kincaid's claims that his dogs were scared and injured themselves running from the fireworks' noise, Kingzett said before the show, he delivered a letter about the upcoming show and spoke with many residents on Cotton Road. Kingzett said he spoke with Kincaid's wife during this time, and said she had no problems with the shows with regard to the dogs.
"Her response to me was 'Doesn't bother them at all,'" Kingzett said.
Kingzett said he works with a company called Pyrotechnico to put on the shows, and said they're among the "nation's top fireworks companies" and do everything "by the book." According to Pyrotechnico's website, the company has been putting on shows since 1889 and has done shows at events such as Super Bowl 51 and Alabama Bicentennial.
Kingzett reiterated that he was fine with an ordinance being put in place and said he tries to be a good neighbor to residents around him. He offered to have the township involved in future fireworks shows at the golf course.
"If the township decides they want to put in a fireworks ordinance, I'm all for it," he said. "We don't have a problem. If we're going to do something, we're going to do it based upon the rules you decide to do it."
Supervisor Greg Snyder, speaking at the end of the meeting, thanked Kingzett for coming to speak with the supervisors and for clarifying some details regarding the situation.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.