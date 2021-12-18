Friday marked the last day in the career of one of Meadville's longest serving public servants as Meadville Public Library Executive Director John Brice stepped down from the role he's held for 30 years.
Members of the library's board of directors gathered to honor Brice's service, even unveiling a room named after him. Much of the second floor of the library is now named The John Brice III Community Space, with a commemorative plaque placed by the entrance doors to the space.
"You should be very proud of what you've accomplished over the last 30 years," said board President Ross Lockwood. "You've done a great job of keeping the library relevant and serving the community needs."
In fact, Brice said keeping the library up with the times is his proudest achievement during his time as executive director. He took the position in February 1991 and has overseen many modernizations of the library over the years, including the installation of the computerized circulation system, online catalog and open source software.
Just how much not only his own role but also the role of the library has changed during his tenure is something not lost on Brice.
"If I started here in 1960 and retired at 1990, not much would have changed," he said. "A few things, but not much. But starting in 1990 and going through 2021, the world has changed. Not just with COVID but everything else, especially in the library world and there's really no book on what we're doing right now."
Brice led the library through a revolutionary time in terms of technology, one perhaps amplified by how many years he served. His 30-year tenure is surpassed only by Susan McCraken, the very first executive director of the library who held the office from 1879 to 1912.
Being executive director over that long a period means getting ideas for and implementing a wide variety of programs and activities.
"We tried a lot of things over the years, and some of the things I thought was the craziest idea I've ever heard," Brice said. "You know, like reading to dogs, and it turned out to be some of the best ideas we've ever had."
However, as might be expected of someone who kept the position for three decades, Brice loved his time as the executive director.
"It's been a great job," he said. "It's the best job in Meadville if you ask me."
In addition to the renamed room, Brice received a photo of himself with his father from the board members, as well as a copy of the book "Cloud Cuckoo Land," a novel which, according to library board Past President Roger Janes, is "dedicated to librarians."
While Brice is stepping down as executive director, he is still staying involved in Crawford County libraries. He'll be maintaining his role as chief executive officer of Crawford County Federated Library System, though he hopes to do some traveling now that he has more free time.
As for the library's future, Dan Slozat, Meadville Public Library's digital services librarian, is stepping in as interim executive director starting Monday.
