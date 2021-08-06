VERNON TOWNSHIP — Officials at Whispering Pines Golf Course are stretching their resources into new areas this summer.
With a new summer concert series being held at the course on Middle Road in Vernon Township, today's concert and a golf outing on Sunday will benefit Meadville Medical Center (MMC) employees and the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, organizers said.
The course, built around 1964-65, has seen some dramatic changes in the past 29 years since the Kingzett family took ownership. The first 10 years saw major improvements to the golf course itself, as the course had become rundown.
In 2002, Bill Kingzett Jr. decided to add snowmaking equipment, and AvalancheXpress snow tubing was born. AvalancheXpress is the winter side of the family-run business, operating six tubing lanes and a lift to pull you back up the hill. This past winter, due to the pandemic, attendance records were set regarding snow tuber visits, with people looking for safe family options. Plans call for doubling the number of lanes for the upcoming season while adding another lift to return riders back up the hill.
While working this past winter on the tubing hill, customers frequently commented on how nice it was to be able to enjoy the outdoors with their friends and family. These comments brought back an idea that Kingzett had about 10 to 12 years ago — holding concerts at the golf course.
“I could never figure out how we could combine the two — golf and concerts,” Kingzett said. “Finally, I was introduced to the potential for using a portable stage by some friends and the idea began to grow legs.”
Research was done, stage plans were drawn up, and bands were contacted about availability for performances.
“Fortunately, with the late start and COVID issues, bands had little future events booked so that was one of the easier points to deal with,” Kingzett said.
Building a custom, portable 1,000-square-foot covered stage in less than a month was a little tougher.
The concert series, named “Party @ the Pines,” was made possible with the cooperative efforts from Vernon Township officials and willing neighbors, but not without a few obstacles along the way, Kingzett said. The series features seven concerts, all Friday night performances from 7 to 10, with bands from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Nevada. There are three concerts remaining.
The first show held on Memorial Day weekend featured a well-known band from Pittsburgh, followed by fireworks. The last show of the series will take place on Sept. 3, which is the Friday of Labor Day weekend, and end the summer series with fireworks, as well.
Tonight’s show will feature a triple-tribute from the Ted Riser Band. He will play sets from The Marshall Tucker Band, Tom Petty and Neil Young.
“In addition to music, there will be a variety of great food selections provided by the ICC club and its staff,” Kingzett said.
There is also a variety of cold beer and other beverages from which to choose. No coolers or outside beverages are permitted on the grounds.
For the past 17 years, Whispering Pines has hosted a cancer awareness outing led by Carol Kingzett and a strong group of loyal committee members. Each year, money raised has been donated to various cancer research organizations. For the past five years, the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute has been the beneficiary of their fundraising efforts. The course has raised more than $55,000 for its benevolent fund, which helps those receiving treatments and needing some financial assistance. This year’s tournament will be held Sunday and is already sold out with a full field of 152 golfers comprising 38 teams.
“The Kingzett family has had a person affected by cancer and greatly appreciates the care this person received,” Kingzett said. “To aid in the fundraising efforts, photographer Richard Reed and Dr. Michael Walker have graciously donated five beautifully framed prints that are part of a larger golf event raffle.”
The prints are on display at the institute and golf course, where raffle tickets can be purchased.
Due to the relationship with some of the staff members at MMC and the family’s personal experience with the institute, the Kingzetts have decided to add to the golf benefit this year. They are inviting all MMC staff members to tonight's concert free as a way of saying “thank you” for the services that their family members received and for their effort this past year during the pandemic.
“This is the first year we have combined the golf outing with the Summer Concert Series to benefit MMC employees,” Kingzett said.
Raffle tickets for the prints can also be purchased during the concert and the day of the golf event. The golf course will also match donations received during the concert up to a specific amount.
Kingzett is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the concert.
“The weather conditions look good, and we’re excited that it will be a nice evening,” he said.