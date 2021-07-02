After more than seven years, the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park no longer operate the amusement park.
Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park is the nonprofit corporation that acted as overseer of the park's operations until it sold the park to Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding earlier this year.
In June 2014, Crawford County Court of Common Pleas approved a settlement ousting the then-governing trustees' board. The settlement brought in the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the county's economic development agency, to create a new board to oversee operations in June 2014. The alliance's staff has acted as staff for the Trustees.
To preserve the park and its assets, Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2014 to reorganize the park's debts while it keeping the facility operating. The Chapter 11 reorganization plan, approved by the park's creditors and U.S. Bankruptcy Court in December 2016, included repayment of more than $1 million outstanding real estate taxes as well as paying off secured creditors.
Court records showed creditors holding more than $3.1 million of the more than $3.4 million total secured and unsecured debt voted in favor of the Chapter 11 plan. Conneaut School District, Crawford County, and Sadsbury and Summit townships — which combined were owed more than $1.3 million in back real estate taxes, interest and penalties — all approved the plan, according to court records.
"The end goal was always to get it back into private sector hands," said Jim Becker, executive director of the alliance and Trustees. "How we got it there and the length of time was dependent on our success of running an amusement park and all things associated with it.
"This was more of a community development project that kept something afloat and alive," he said. "We positioned it over time to return it to the private sector."
Acting as both caretaker and operator, Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park repaid the overdue real estate taxes owed to the school district, the county and the two townships by September 2017 while keeping those taxes current. Trustees did approve the sale of excess lakefront property plus fire insurance proceeds from the 2013 fire that destroyed the Beach Club night club.
The sale of excess lakefront property as home building lots helped the school, county and township tax bases as homes now are on them, according to Becker. "We think that is pretty significant," he said.
Meanwhile, Trustees also made quarterly payments of $30,000 to the secured creditors — money generated from sales by the park being open with a short season of Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. Those installments totaled $600,000 in repayment to the secured creditors over a five-year period.
"We also made substantial investments (over the years) in the marina, Camperland upgrades, investments in the Blue Streak (roller coaster) and getting the water park operating," Becker said. "It all positioned Conneaut Lake Park as an asset to be seen as viable by someone in the private sector. We are very proud of what we accomplished organizationally.
"We were able to show, over a period of time, accurate financial records of where income streams were while at the same time paying down debt to the secured creditors under the bankruptcy plan," he added.
The sale of Conneaut Lake Park to Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million through a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding this year generated $974,211.61 in payments to secured creditors after sale costs and legal fees. Seven senior secured claims were paid 75 cents on the dollar and received a total of $822,761.68 while 10 other secured claims received 29.797 cents on the dollar for a total of $151,449.93.
Trustees were forced into a potential sale of the park since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the park's operations and revenue in 2020. Trustees didn't have the financial means to open the park in 2021.
"Taking it through bankruptcy court allowed others to make a bid on the property," Becker said. "That was intentional. We didn't want this to be a closed door deal. We had several others looking at it, but Mr. Joseph was ultimately the one with the successful offer accepted by the court and the creditors."
Trustees are rooting for Joseph and Keldon Holdings LLC, according to Becker.
"We want this to be a success story for the county. The more successful he is the better it is for the county," he said.
"The place needed an infusion of private sector capital (which Trustees didn't have). Todd was able to bring that component along with some fresh new ideas of what he though could make a successful venue out there. We hope he attracts not only the old audience, but a new audience to Crawford County."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.