Races in boroughs and townships for the May 18 primary election are listed below where more than one candidate for an office will appear on the ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties.

Races in school boards and Meadville and Titusville city governments and Vernon Township supervisors appeared in Wednesday's edition of the Tribune.

The races are:

Bloomfield Township Tax Collector

Republican — Jaime Brenner and Annette Buell 

East Mead Township Supervisor

Democratic — Clifford G. Hamilton and Terry Simonette

East Mead Inspector of Elections

Republican — Cheryl Gilson and Linda Mattocks

South Shenango Township Supervisor

Republican — Alan G. Endicott and Michael Richter

Spring Township Supervisor

Republican — Alan G. Ulan and Terry L. Bechtel

Steuben Township Tax Collector

Republican — Jamie Lohr and Nicole Y. Neely

Summerhill Township Supervisor

Republican — Sean R. Zakostelecky and Robert G. Arendash

Venango Township Supervisor

Republican — William E. Sutter and Ronald Dunlap

West Mead Township Tax Collector

Republican — Jamie C. Longo and Janet R. Peters

