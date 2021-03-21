Races in boroughs and townships for the May 18 primary election are listed below where more than one candidate for an office will appear on the ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties.
Races in school boards and Meadville and Titusville city governments and Vernon Township supervisors appeared in Wednesday's edition of the Tribune.
The races are:
Bloomfield Township Tax Collector
Republican — Jaime Brenner and Annette Buell
East Mead Township Supervisor
Democratic — Clifford G. Hamilton and Terry Simonette
East Mead Inspector of Elections
Republican — Cheryl Gilson and Linda Mattocks
South Shenango Township Supervisor
Republican — Alan G. Endicott and Michael Richter
Spring Township Supervisor
Republican — Alan G. Ulan and Terry L. Bechtel
Steuben Township Tax Collector
Republican — Jamie Lohr and Nicole Y. Neely
Summerhill Township Supervisor
Republican — Sean R. Zakostelecky and Robert G. Arendash
Venango Township Supervisor
Republican — William E. Sutter and Ronald Dunlap
West Mead Township Tax Collector
Republican — Jamie C. Longo and Janet R. Peters