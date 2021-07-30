CROSSINGVIlLLE — Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in northwestern Crawford County marks its 100th anniversary this weekend.
An outdoor public open house is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church and its 5-acre grounds at 25636 N. Mosiertown Road.
The open house will feature guided church and atrium (classroom) tours, a ribbon cutting of a new community playground and icon garden, pet blessings, live music, a kids play zone and a variety of concessions.
At Sunday's worship service at 9:30 a.m., Archbishop Melchisedek of the Archdiocese of Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania of the Orthodox Church of America will be in attendance.
Saints Peter and Paul is the only Orthodox church in Crawford County. Orthodox Christianity was established by the Apostles on the day of Holy Pentecost in 33 AD.
The local church was founded in 1921 by Russian Slovak families who had settled in the area, according to Father Daniel Mathewson, the church's priest.
Its members had been gathering in homes and wanted to establish an Orthodox church, getting a charter in 1921, according to the church's website.
The families purchased a two-story corner store in Crossingville, where they held services in the upstairs room. In 1928, the parish purchased a closed Lutheran church in Mosiertown.
"They tore it down stick by stick and (eventually) rebuilt it on the present site," Mathewson said.
However, the whole project didn't get finished until 1931 due to the onset of the Great Depression in 1929. The church was consecrated on July 15, 1937.
The parish's strength to last 100 years is due to its message and members, according to Mathewson.
"We've seen the same folks for many years, but we're also seeing more new families with children," he said. "It's the consistency of worship and belief that attracts people. That's been its core since its onset."
Church members like Katya Hill, a member for 40 years and president of its parish council, said members live their faith in outreach through their daily lives.
"Not that we're evangelizing all the time, but through our various jobs," said Hill, a speech and language pathologist who works with children, adolescents and adults who have disabilities of all types. "It gives us a mission in life."
"We're like a family and not just on Sunday," she said. "It's what binds us all together."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
Open house
The public open house schedule to mark the 100th anniversary of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 N. Mosiertown Road, Crossingville.
11 a.m. — Event opens
11:30 — Playground blessing and ribbon cutting
Noon — Pet blessings
12:30 p.m. — Guided church tour
1 — Music by Edenlight
2 — Guided atrium tour
2:30 — Music by Shadow of the Statue
3:30 — Time capsule burial
4 — Closing vespers in the parish temple
5 — Blessing of the graves at the cemetery