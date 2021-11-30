A fire that destroyed the console for a pipe organ at Emmanuel Community Church has been ruled accidental.
Meadville Central Fire Department Chief Patrick Wiley said after meeting with Pennsylvania State Police, the Saturday fire was determined to have been caused by aging electrical wiring leading up to the organ.
Wiley said the organ was installed in the 1960s, "so I'm sure the wiring was from around the same time," he added.
The blaze was reported at the church, located at 30 Park Ave., at around 1:48 p.m. The organist, Margaret Kinderzater, had just finished practicing and was preparing to leave when she noticed smoke coming from the organ console, according to Wiley.
Kinderzater subsequently called 911 before evacuating along with two other people who were in the building. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to douse the fire quickly, Wiley said, though smoke had spread throughout the church and required venting to get out.
Tim Solomon, pastor of the church, expressed gratitude that the fire was relatively contained, noting that the pulpit located near the organ was made of wood, as was the ceiling.
"This could have been so much worse in so many ways," Solomon said Monday.
While the control console to the organ was destroyed in the fire, Solomon said the pipes were still intact.
He was also glad no one was hurt in the blaze, describing the lack of damage and no injuries as a "Christmas miracle."
"My reaction was 'Thank God no one was hurt and this could have been much worse,'" he said.
While the fire damage was limited to the organ pit for the most part, Solomon said the building smells of smoke, and that it may take time to fix all the damages and get out the smell. As such, services were not held at the church Sunday, instead being moved to Church of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, where Solomon also pastors.
Solomon compared the situation to one two years ago where Emmanuel Church's boiler went out on Christmas weekend, just before services. He said Wesbury United Methodist Community opened its chapel that year to the Emmanuel church-goers.
"Maybe that's what we'll do or maybe we'll just forgo our Christmas Eve ceremony this year," he said.
Longterm plans on what the church will do for regular services remains up in the air, though Solomon said his congregation at Redeemer was welcoming and Solomon has said in the past "Church isn't canceled, it's at Redeemer" when issues arise.
In regard to replacing the organ, Solomon said the church has a "good insurance policy" and agents are set to inspect the damages today. He said the organ was a handmade, specialty model built in 1962 for the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, of which Emmanuel Community Church is a successor. The organ console back then cost around $17,000.
"It would be considerably more now," he said.
Solomon said anyone wishing to offer help to the church or who has a pipe organ console they're able to donate can email him at timsolomon50@gmail.com.
