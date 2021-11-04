Meadville City Council took its first public look at the preliminary 2022 budget Wednesday. For a document that projects a deficit of approximately $805,000 and a likely real estate tax increase of 1 mill, the outlook was surprisingly upbeat. In fact, City Manager Maryann Menanno said after the meeting, the city’s financial outlook for next year was about the best officials could have hoped for.
The explanation for the optimism had everything to do with $1.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, about half of which the city received in July with the rest expected in July 2022. The city has not yet used the $662,000 received this year, according to a brief overview of the preliminary 2022 budget that Menanno led during the meeting.
“It is nice to know that there is a pot of money that is available if council chooses to use it all this year to help plug the deficit,” she said after the meeting. “Otherwise, it’s a 6 mill tax (real estate) increase or laying off staff.”
But even if all of the federal relief funds received in 2021 are used to address the deficit, council would still need to pass a tax increase of 1 mill to balance the budget. That option stood out as likely to be more appealing than the other choices Menanno outlined — eliminating multiple staff positions in order to cut expenses or increasing revenue with a significantly higher tax increase.
A 1-mill increase would bring the city’s real estate tax rate to 23.92 mills. Each mill of tax is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, owners of a property assessed at the city’s median value of $25,000 will see their annual property tax bill go up from $573 to $598, an increase of $25 annually.
The preliminary 2022 budget projects total expenditures of $11.8 million, an increase of nearly $1.6 million over what the city expects to spend this year.
Much of the increase, interim Finance Director Tim Groves told council, will come in the form of a 25 percent increase in the cost of health insurance.
“We’re hoping to get it at 25 percent and we’ve already looked at about 10 different options and nothing seemed to pan out,” he told council. The increase is due to the city’s usage of the insurance exceeding its premium amount by approximately 39 percent, according to Groves.
“Unfortunately, the usage is the usage,” he added.
Over the past 12 years, Menanno reminded council, the city’s millage rate has been increased twice and lowered once for a cumulative increase of 2 mills.
The most recent increase came last year when council members voted 3-2 to raise the property tax rate by 1 mill, marking the first increase since 2015.
While the city expects to receive another infusion of federal relief in mid-2022, it’s not yet clear what that money can be spent for. This year, Groves explained, Meadville met federal criteria that allowed the money to be spent on essential services, which he said “is essentially paying back police and fire” personnel costs.
Whether the funds received next year can be used in the same way won’t be clear until well into 2022, according to Menanno.
“It’s very possible that in July of 2022 when we receive the next round of that funding,” she said, “the calculation of lost revenue will be less than it was this year. ... So we couldn’t necessarily use that to plug the budget.”
The city will still receive the money, she added, and will be able to find COVID-related uses for it, such as improvements of outdoor city facilities or air circulation in city buildings.
Council will continue its consideration of the 2022 budget on Wednesday with a public hearing in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, at 5:45 p.m. that focuses on expenses associated with the police and fire departments, the parking fund and Meadville Area Recreation Authority.
A second public hearing will be held at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 17 to discuss expenses related to public works and various offices of city government. A final version of the budget is expected to be passed at council’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.