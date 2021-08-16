CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Julie Gould of Edinboro was in Cambridge Springs the past two Wednesday nights just relaxing, enjoying a drink and listening to the music during open mic night.
Yes, open mic night in Cambridge Springs is back.
The popular event that was held at The Villa Restaurant and Lounge, 236 S. Main St., kicked off in 2010 and ran continuously for more than nine years, only to be sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sam Reese and Frank Bercik, who hosted the weekly event since the beginning, are glad to announce WXCS Open Mic & Jam Session resumed on Aug. 4 and will be held each Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m.
“I like it, and I think it’s commendable,” Gould said. “They are local musicians and they are all very talented.”
Countless musicians — local and from all over the U.S. — have participated, whether it be as a solo singer/songwriter or as an instrumentalist jamming with the house musicians or bringing in their own bands.
Bercik said trying to get open mic night up-and-running after COVID is going to be a challenge, but he and Reese are up to that challenge.
“It’s a great opportunity for musicians to come out, perform and have some fun,” Bercik said. “The bottom line is, we’re giving people the opportunity to play music.”
Musicians can perform solo, or get the full-band experience with the house musicians. Bands are also welcome to perform.
“It’s good that people can come play individually, and we have our own musicians so they can play with a full band,” Bercik said. “We’re just going to invite folks to join in.”
Reese said open mic night helps a lot of bands get a chance to play.
“The local band Mayflower Hill got their start here,” he said about the country/rock band.
Reese also talked about another local band, the TK Blues Band.
“TK stands for Tony Kellogg, and he lives in Cambridge Springs,” he said. “He basically got his start right here at open mic night.”
Bercik said the Villa’s owner, Clair Bissel, has always been supportive of music. Reese said Bissel “has been known to hire musicians that have participated in open mic night.”
Bissel said he’s enjoyed hosting open mic night for the past 10 years.
“We always have a good crowd,” he said. “We have a lot of people come in, and musicians from all over the country. I even had a guy from California.”
One musician who performed at open mic night before the pandemic is Don Dombrowski, 66, of Erie, who is glad to return playing his steel guitar.
“It’s nice to be back,” said Dombrowski, who will perform in “Always ... Patsy Cline” this fall at Meadville’s Academy Theatre. “A lot of different musicians come in and add their skills. It’s a good way to pass the time.”
Bercik and Reese are members of the band Salmon Frank. They teamed up with Donna Reese and Tom Glenn as founding board members of WXCS radio station in 2004. The station is run by volunteers.
“It gives local musicians or independent artists an opportunity to have their music on the air,” Bercik said.
You can listen to WXCS locally at 92.9 FM or online at http://wxcs.org. You can also visit the Villa’s website, ReverbNation, at reverbnation.com/wxcsopenmicjamsession.