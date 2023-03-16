LINESVILLE — State Rep. Brad Roae holds an open house at his new Linesville district office March 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The office is located at 145 W. Erie St., next to the post office, and is open each Tuesday from 8 to 4. Other days and times are available by appointment.
“I’m eager to get to know the residents living in the Linesville area as it was recently added to the 6th Legislative District due to redistricting,” Roae said. “This open house is a way for constituents to also meet my staff and have their state-related questions and concerns addressed.”
The 6th Legislative District includes the city of Meadville; Beaver, Conneaut, East Fairfield, East Fallowfield, East Mead, Fairfield, Greenwood, Hayfield, North Shenango, Pine, Randolph, Sadsbury, South Shenango, Spring, Summerhill, Summit, Union, Vernon, Wayne, West Fallowfield, West Mead and West Shenango townships; and Cochranton, Conneaut Lake, Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro boroughs in Crawford County and Conneaut, Elk Creek and Springfield townships and Albion and Cranesville boroughs in Erie County.
