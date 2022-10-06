Gas prices are likely going to rise again.
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries announced Wednesday it was sharply cutting production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
Energy ministers cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts warn that this move will likely result in higher prices at the pump.
Gas prices in the Meadville area hit an all-time high of over $5 a gallon in early June then steadily declined until this week when prices jumped 10 cents a gallon to $4.
Nationally, prices hit an all-time high June 14, when the national average reached $5.01, according to AAA’s data. Since then, prices have tempered until Sept. 21. As of Oct. 5, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.831, up from the previous week’s average of $3.765 and September’s average of $3.786.
Gas prices and oil prices are linked, so as oil production slows and prices rise, gas prices will rise, too, experts warn.
In the United States, consumers could see an impact of roughly 15 to 30 cents per gallon as a result of OPEC’s decision, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan estimated.
Other factors are impacting gas prices in the United States right now, too, though, which is causing a wide range of prices across the country, according to Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson.
“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” Gross said in an Oct. 3 news release. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”
These influences might work to counter-balance the impact of rising oil prices though, De Haan told Axios.
“Once those issues are addressed, the decreases will likely overpower oil prices rising,” he said.
President Joe Biden considered the OPEC+ decision “short-sighted while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.
“It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” she said.
Biden has tried to receive credit for gasoline prices falling from their average June peak with administration officials highlighting a late March announcement that a million barrels a day would be released from the strategic reserve for six months. High inflation is a fundamental drag on Biden’s approval and has dampened Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections.
Oil supply could face further cutbacks in coming months when a European ban on most Russian imports takes effect in December. A separate move by the U.S. And other members of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies to impose a price cap on Russian oil could reduce supply if Russia retaliates by refusing to ship to countries and companies that observe the cap.
