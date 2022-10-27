The results of a Meadville City Council online poll on how to spend $632,000 in federal pandemic relief funds next year are in and they’re fairly predictable.
Six of 32 possible spending options were ranked as priorities by more than half of the survey respondents. Topping the list was using the funds to help balance the city’s 2023 budget: More than 66 percent of respondents said they somewhat agreed or strongly agreed with using the funds for this purpose. Council members and city officials have said in recent meetings that they expect to begin budget discussions next month with a deficit of nearly $1 million.
The other priorities that appealed to more than half of survey respondents were infrastructure investments, using some of the money to provide matching funds for grant applications, a sidewalk improvement program, park maintenance and improvements to city software resources. Only the top two ranking options received support from more than 60 percent of respondents.
“I think it’s valuable information, especially going into the public sessions for budgeting,” Councilwoman Gretchen Myers said Wednesday when the results were revealed during a meeting of council’s community engagement subcommittee, which includes Myers and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel. Council plans three interactive sessions in November where residents can talk to city department heads about their budget needs and apply their own priorities to the city’s budget with software that allows them to select allocations and see the impact of their choices.
The clear results of the survey were not necessarily what subcommittee members had been hoping for.
“Preliminarily, my recommendation would be that the funds replenish our general fund,” said Vogel, who has repeatedly stressed that the one-time and “unprecedented” nature of the funds make them better suited for uses other than simply postponing the impact of the city’s structural deficit.
“It pains me,” Vogel continued, “but it’s also the popular” choice.
Balancing the budget was indeed the top choice among survey recipients, but whether it was a popular choice is a different question.
The survey drew 172 responses, all but two of them submitted online. Participants were asked to identify themselves as residents, owners of city property who reside elsewhere, nonresidents who work in the city or owners of businesses in the city. It also asked for a home address and an email address.
Physical addresses were checked to confirm their authenticity, according to City Clerk Katie Wickert. After one response from a particular email address, subsequent responses submitting the same email address were eliminated as duplicates.
But a single respondent could easily have submitted multiple responses using different email addresses for each one, Wickert acknowledged.
“We trusted in the good nature of our respondents,” Wickert said after the meeting.
Assuming 172 different individuals were responsible for the results of the poll on budget priorities, that number represents about 1.3 percent of the city’s population — though the survey was also open to nonresidents who pay city taxes.
After Wednesday’s meeting, City Manager Maryann Menanno said council members would likely vary in how much weight they accorded the survey results.
Vogel and Myers saw the results as significant.
“For me, personally, it’s been a priority to get public input on the use of (American Rescue Plan Funds),” Vogel said in a reference to the federal law that provided the money. “I feel like I am inclined to give a lot of weight to public input on the use of these funds because I’ve been waiting for it and pushing for it. So I’m glad to have it whether it steers us in a direction for other priorities or validates decisions we had maybe been considering.”
Myers saw the survey as an early step in what she was hopeful would be an ongoing process.
“People’s voices matter,” Myers said. Efforts such as the survey and the upcoming budget information sessions reinforce that idea, she added, by ensuring “that people feel welcome and that they’re being heard and that we don’t have this all-powerful voice.”
Vogel also noted that both she and Myers — as well as Mayor Jaime Kinder and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight — had made participatory government one of three shared campaign priorities in seeking election to council.
“Political civic participation is a muscle,” she said, “and you get people used to using it — showing up to meetings and knowing that they can affect something and that takes time and it takes effort.”
