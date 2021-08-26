Registered voters within Titusville all will vote in the same location in the Nov. 2 election, but the voting machines will be separated by precincts.
The Crawford County Board of Elections formally approved having Titusville's seven precincts vote in the YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with voters using the West Main Street entrance to access the building.
The board agreed to move forward with the change at its meeting Aug. 11 after having toured the facility earlier in the month. The board said the site provides good parking as well as better handicapped accessibility for voters.
Notification of the potential site change was posted as required by law at each of the seven Titusville precinct locations prior to the formal vote, according to Christopher Soff, election board chairman.
Soff, Eric Henry and Francis Weiderspahn Jr. comprise the Board of Elections. The three are the county's elected Board of Commissioners. Commissioners serve as members of the election board except in years when they are seeking reelection.
All currently registered voters within Titusville will receive a postcard notification of the change, Soff said.
Notifications will be mailed out starting this week, according to Jessalyn McFarland, director of the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office.
