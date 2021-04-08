ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and at least three others injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in northern Crawford County, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has confirmed to the Tribune.
The crash happened at Rockdale and King roads in Rockdale Township, about 4 miles west of Canadohta Lake, between a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck, Schell said.
A 34-year-old Union City area man who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, Schell said. A woman who was driving the SUV was flown by helicopter ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, Schell said.
There were two other passengers in the rear of the SUV, but Schell said he didn't know their conditions or to which hospitals the injured were taken.
Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police at Corry are investigating the crash. A state police accident reconstruction team still was on the scene at 6:15 p.m., Schell confirmed.
No other information is available at this time.