WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — One of three Erie men accused of breaking into a West Mead home and stealing a shotgun was arraigned Monday.
Jordan Ruiz Rodriguez, 21, of 603 E. 13th St., was arraigned on nine felony, four misdemeanor and one summary offense charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. The other two defendants in the case — Bruce Melvin Asbury III, 22, of 542 E. 8th St., and Anthony Zaki Myers Jr., 21, of 503 W. 4th St. — are still awaiting arraignment in the alleged Jan. 22 break-in.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendants forced an exterior door in order to gain entry to a residence on the 1000 block of Render Avenue. The forced entry caused damage worth $500, according to police.
Once inside, the three men allegedly took an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun.
The defendants are facing two first-degree felony charges for burglary — overnight accommodations, no person present and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary; seven second-degree felony charges for criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy — receiving stolen property and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; two first-degree misdemeanor charges for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal conspiracy to commit theft; two third-degree misdemeanors for criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief; and a summary offense charge for criminal trespass.
Collectively, the charges amount to a maximum possible 112 years and 90 days jail imprisonment and fines totaling $250,300.
Rodriguez is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Pendolino is scheduled for May 7.
A preliminary arraignment for Asbury before Pendolino is scheduled for May 6. Myers is still wanted for arrest on an outstanding warrant and is not in custody.