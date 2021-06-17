There was one new coronavirus case reported in Crawford County on Thursday.
The county has had 59 cases over the past 14 days, or about four a day and has had 7,529 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported to the Tribune that the latest COVID-related death took place Wednesday — a male in his 70s. The county has had 164 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county — a decrease of three from Wednesday's report, two patients in an intensive care unit — also a decrease of two — and one ventilator in use in the county, a decrease of one. The number of ICU beds available decreased to six from the seven previously listed available.
In other COVID-related news:
• State officials registered 277 new COVID cases statewide on Thursday. It was the 13th time in the last two weeks with fewer than 500 cases across Pennsylvania.
• COVID-19 contributed to the death of 15 Pennsylvania residents on Wednesday, the ninth time in 10 days with at least 10 deaths.
• Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 11 on Thursday. Of the 454 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 113 were in ICUs — down one from Wednesday — and 79 on ventilators — also down one.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,183 cases (an increase of four from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,703 (up three), Venango County 4,089 (up one) and Warren County 2,638 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.17 million, including 30,698 in Crawford County.