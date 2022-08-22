TROY TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and four others were seriously injured in a utility terrain vehicle crash about 1 mile west of Hydetown early Sunday, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Nickolas C. Wheeling, 25, a passenger in the vehicle, died due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen after being transported to Titusville Area Hospital (TAH), Schell said.
The crash on East Troy Road near the intersection with Route 408 was reported at about 3:53 a.m.
The driver and three other passengers were also transported to TAH, with several then taken to regional trauma centers, according to Schell. The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. The names of the other people involved in the crash have not been released.
Five people were riding in the UTV or “side-by-side” vehicle when it went off the road and struck a culvert, ejecting all five, Schell said. Wheeling, a resident of Michigan, was in the area for a relative’s graduation celebration.
State police from the Franklin and Girard barracks also responded to the scene, according to Schell, as did Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department and EmergyCare, Townville and Centerville ambulance services.
