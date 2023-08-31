Local school officials were united in their assessment of the first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year: “pretty smooth” was the mantra offered repeatedly in afternoon interviews.
“I don’t want to jinx myself — we’ve got 22 minutes left — but it’s been a pretty darned good day,” said Jeffrey Hans, principal of Conneaut Lake Middle School, at approximately 2:08 p.m. “I use the word ‘awesome’ a lot, probably too much, but I look forward to an awesome year.”
The 20 schools that make up Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts all welcomed students back on Wednesday.
Among the nearly 7,700 students who attend the three districts were about 120 kindergartners attending their very first day of school in Conneaut School District, according to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry.
Calling the return “really smooth,” Sperry said the district experienced a few of minor hiccups that are typical of any first day.
“We had a couple of kids crying, which is very common,” he said as the clocks in classrooms around Crawford County ticked toward 2:30 p.m. “They missed their moms or they weren’t sure what room they were in, but overall it was really a very smooth start to the school year.”
Sperry said the starting numbers for kindergarteners in the district were comparable to those seen in Conneaut over the past several years. They remained down compared to combined kindergarten class sizes from about five or six years ago, when the total was closer to 135 to 140 students, he added.
As PENNCREST School District students were boarding buses to head home at approximately 3:02 p.m., Superintendent Tim Glasspool was marveling at the success of the first day of classes.
“PENNCREST has experienced an outstanding first day of school. This was the smoothest start of school in my tenure at PENNCREST!” he wrote in an email. “I am so proud of the efforts of our faculty and staff in their opening day preparation.”
Twenty minutes later, Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington was back at district headquarters after having spent most of the day doing what he usually does on the first day of the school year — traveling to nearly all of the district’s schools to see the return of students first hand.
For Washington, it was the last first day in the role he has held since April 2015. Washington announced his retirement from the position at the Crawford Central School Board meeting Monday.
“On the first day, things are going to happen — there’s always some things to straighten out,” he said. “Overall, things went pretty smoothly. We had a good opening.”
Washington was optimistic about continuing the trend.
“My expectation,” he said, “is that we’ll have a great year.”
Back at Conneaut Lake Middle School, the lack of excitement that resulted from the paucity of first-day bumps in the road was just fine with Hans.
“We’re going to chalk it up as a win,” he said. “We like the uneventful days.”
