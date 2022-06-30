The Pennsylvania Department of Health did not provide a weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday.
The state stopped daily updates in May and switched to weekly reports.
The last reported case count for the county had 17 new cases reported Monday, giving the county a seven-day new case average of 13. Last week, the county’s seven-day average of new cases was 11.7.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported one coronavirus-related death to The Meadville Tribune over the past week. A woman in her 90s passed away Sunday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 309 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. There have been three reported in June.
