Every day Stacey Hetrick walks into a classroom at Saegertown High School, she’s fulfilling a dream she had since she was a young girl.
She is a teacher.
“That’s all I ever wanted to do,” she said about her 30 years in her chosen field.
She arrives at school by 7:10 a.m. — ready to teach 10th- and 11th-grade journalism and 11th-grade Advanced Placement language and rhetoric.
Before classes start, though, she meets with other staff members from 7:30 to 8:05 to discuss any intervention they can do to help students improve each day.
Starting at 8:10, she teaches five classes daily. She also stays after school two days a week as adviser to the school’s Academic High Q Team, for which she has served as adviser for 29 years; and as an adviser for the Saegertown Pride Alliance.
Asked about taking work home, Hetrick said, “When you teach English and writing, you never catch up on your reading,” but she stops every night between 8 and 9.
She did not start out to be a journalism teacher. She was teaching English at Saegertown High in 2006 when then-principal Randy Deemer gave her a new challenge: The school newspaper had been dormant for some time and Deemer wanted it started again.
Hetrick said she told Deemer that she didn’t know anything about journalism and he replied, “You’ll figure it out.” He was a great advocate for the paper and making sure every student could get a copy for free, she said. She recalled him saying, “We’re going to do this.” Hetrick contacted Jeanne Moore Yount, who was publisher of The Meadville Tribune at that time. Yount was very encouraging and Hetrick and the school newspaper staff went to the Tribune regularly to work on producing the school paper which was printed at the Tribune.
Hetrick remembered how Yount guided them through the steps of publishing the paper and attended an an assembly where the Panther Press student newspaper was distributed.
“I will never forget the feeling of holding a student-made newspaper in my hand for the first time,” Hetrick said.
Remembering the challenges Deemer gave her, she described Deemer as a “good human being. He was one of my favorite people in the whole world. I will remember him forever.”
Of course, she had no way of knowing that three years after the start of the Panther Press, she would be named Journalism Teacher of the Year for the state of Pennsylvania or that the staff would go on to win many awards for its excellence.
Hetrick said working on the newspaper gives students more experience in writing and interviewing skills, noting that writing for the public is very different than writing for English classes.
Being part of the newspaper staff also has given the students the opportunity to meet such journalism icons as TV newswoman Judy Woodruff, who spent 10 minutes talking to the staff.
Hetrick said she continues to be motivated by the students and the idea of helping them believe in themselves and to find their place in the world.
Her least favorite part of the job, she said, is when people don’t understand young adults and the need to respect each person’s journey.
As a teen, she was inspired by Ted Eriksen and Barb Levens, staff members at Maplewood High School. She said they were her “guiding lights.”
There are still some “traditional” classes, but she believes it is important to teach students what they need and what applies to career choices and make what is taught relative to the skills they need.
Technology is an important tool, and this was especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. She also believes in students wanting to learn and using all the resources available.
Motivating and encouraging the students not only to learn, but to be good humans, are important goals for Hetrick.
She has a quote from poet Walt Whitman hanging above her door: “For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you.”
She says she tries every day to “fist bumps” students as they leave her classroom and encourages them “to be good humans today.”
She is pleased to hear students remember that.
As a teacher, she said she is blessed that the Panther Press staff is comprised of strongly motivated students who have grown into terrific teens who are engaged in the community and willing to work to make it better.
She pointed out that learning how to do interviews, research and ask questions are all skills which will serve them in any career.
Hetrick also credits her mentor, Jane Blystone, a national high school journalism icon who helped her on the state level and the Panther Press students when they were named best in the state and traveled to Washington, D.C., where they met Woodruff.
Hetrick’s influence as an educator extends well beyond the classroom at Saegertown.
She is a member of the Reading and Writing Tests Committee of the Keystone and PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) of the Pennsylvania Department of Education; a member of the Pennsylvania School Press Association; secretary of the Northwest Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of English; and member of the Journalism Education Association.
She also participated in writing of the Pennsylvania Common Core Standards.
She also was chosen to represent the Pennsylvania Department of Education at a national educational conference in Washington, with representatives from all 50 states and legislators. “That was rewarding,” she said of the experience of sharing ideas about education on a national level.
She also has represented Pennsylvania for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers High Education and K-12 Engagement Committee in Florida.
She still loves the career she started 30 years ago.
“There’s nothing better than getting to teach the next generation,” she said.
She said when she retirees, it will be as a master teacher “who had the time of my life.”
Along with all her classroom memories is one special memory which also affected her life.
She was at a school assembly when fellow teacher Bill Hetrick proposed in front of the entire school body in 2012. “Of course, I said yes,” she added — and got a standing ovation from the student body.
The two of them have five children between them — the oldest is 32; the youngest, 19.
“I am the luckiest lady,” she said, summing up her life and career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.