Dan Bickel and his family visited many state and national parks during his childhood and through his teenage years.
He enjoyed the visits so much that he decided to pursue a career in parks and recreation/resources management at Slippery Rock University with an emphasis on interpretation and natural resource management.
Bickel, who has 27 years working for the Bureau of State Parks, is park operations manager at Pymatuning State Park. His staff includes 17 full-time employees and 25 seasonal employees.
“I enjoyed my position as an environmental education specialist in state parks, but I wanted to have a larger role in park operations and DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) leadership. I applied for a park manager trainee position and have managed six state parks across the commonwealth since 1999, including my current position at Pymatuning,” he said.
Living and working in a state park is a “dream job for anyone who likes the outdoors,” Bickel said. He works from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, but as the manager, he is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
As manager, he is responsible for overseeing the park management. This includes park administration, maintenance operations, visitor services, law enforcement and environmental education programs. Work involves developing and recommending program goals, objectives, priorities, initiatives, guidelines and standards for the statewide park operations program. He also is responsible for conducting evaluations of the effectiveness of the park programs at the field level and providing advice to field personnel, planners, consultants, engineers, architects and the public on park operations. In addition, he is responsible for identifying problems and issues, interacting with all areas of the department to resolve the most complicated operational and facility management issues, and performing the full range of management functions. That includes supervising subordinate managers, developing project plans, managing a budget and serving as a public relations contact for the most sensitive publicity issues. He works with friends’ groups and community member to seek partnerships to improve the park facilities.
Bickel said the most challenging aspects of his job is “dealing with human resource issues, such as hiring. ... Employee development is the most challenging part of the job. In private business and many other state agencies, the HR (Human Resources) department is in the same building, offering immediate support. Documenting issues and communicating the need through region to HR in Harrisburg can be very challenging and requires very good documentation on behalf of supervisors/managers.”
Seeing a project through from planning to completion is one of the most enjoyable parts of his job.
“Knowing you had a role in providing enjoyment and healthful outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations is very rewarding,” he said. “The Linesville Spillway Trail project is an example of this. It was a challenge seeking funds and working with multiple agencies to ensure a successful project. Seeing the final bridge set in place to open the trail is very rewarding.”
He enjoyed seeing the spillway project to its conclusion was very rewarding and he enjoys seeing families walking along the trails and getting outdoors.
Bickel’s least favorite part of the job is “being reliant on others for project reviews — permitting can sometimes slow down projects and the public gets frustrated that projects are not completed quicker. Many times, park improvements are in infrastructure such as sewage/water lines are important to keeping the park operating but are overlooked. It is sometimes difficult trying to explain these things to park visitors.”
When he makes decisions he looks at “the impact on the park’s natural resources, if it is a good use of taxpayer-funded resources, and if the decision is fair for current and future park visitors.”
Although the winter season is not as busy as summer at Pymatuning, Bickel keeps busy working on strategic plans and implementing them so others who enjoy the outdoors as he does can continue to have fun at Pymatuning.
