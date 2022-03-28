Art Cervi, who has operated Pymatuning Holeshot Raceway in Linesville since 1989, knows the importance of dirt and the weather for his business.
Three dirt tracks at the raceway are used for practice and competitions between motorized vehicles from motocross to quads, cornfield 500 cars (old jalopies) and even garden tractors.
That means the tracks must be constantly updated — in other words, a lot of dirt is needed.
Cervi said he is very appreciative that this year the firm doing excavation work for a waterline project in downtown Linesville has been hauling truckloads of dirt to the raceway.
He is glad for the dirt, which will be used throughout the season.
The grounds crew uses the dirt to continually improve the track surface, but also has to deal with drainage on the tracks after big rains in the area, which can cause problems for outdoor businesses such as the raceway.
Racing isn’t the only activity at the business; it also includes camping and some concerts designed to make it a weekend event.
Although he has been in the business for 32 years, Cervi still enjoys seeing families having fun — including some, who first started coming as youngsters, bringing their children and now their grandchildren to the raceway.
He believes the racetrack has “kept kids out of trouble.”
Although he has no children of his own, Cervi said he gets great satisfaction seeing the pride in the kids’ eyes when they hold a trophy after winning a race.
The local prizes aren’t the only rewards for some of the racers who compete by earning points in a nationwide competition.
Cervi said his two least favorite parts of the business are dealing with various state regulations and listening to some people who can always find something about which to complain.
He’s very enthusiastic about a new venture the business tried this year — ice racing on Conneaut Lake.
He said he talked with Todd Joseph, new owner of Conneaut Lake Park, about the idea and was very pleased with his reaction and cooperation for the event. Hundreds of spectators watched the snowmobiles practice for the event. Unfortunately, he said, the races themselves couldn’t take place because of the weather conditions, but Cervi was pleased with the response from the public.
A firm believer in the importance of tourism to the economy of the area, Cervi said he has heard some of Joseph’s plans for the future of the park and is impressed.
Cervi also is still enthused about his own business and new opportunities to reach the racing community and explore new ideas for promoting activities in the area.