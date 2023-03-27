When Michael Stearns arrives for work each day, he’s not exactly sure where his job will take him — every day’s assignment is different.
Stearns is lead installer at Foulk’s Flooring America.
He goes to work about 7 a.m. and checks his bin for his job that day. The bin contains the paperwork from the sales staff at Foulk’s. Stearns looks over the paperwork, gathers the supplies for the job, and heads out to the customer’s home.
The work can include everything from installing custom ceramic showers and hardwood floors to refinishing hardwood floors.
He and an assistant tackle the jobs which often requires more than one day’s work.
Stearns enjoys being able to do a variety of jobs — not doing the same thing all the time.
He likes going to different places instead of just working at one site every day.
The length of time he spends on one job depends, of course, on the square footage of the project and the job itself.
One of his favorite tasks is refinishing hardwood floors because he can see the difference his work makes when he compares the “before and after” look of the floor.
On the other hand, his least favorite job is tearing out old floors because sometimes they don’t come out very easily.
Stearns, who was originally from this area, moved to Pittsburgh and worked in construction. He returned here when his mother passed away. He said her brother-in-law worked in the warehouse at Foulk’s and told Stearns that the company was hiring. He was soon employed.
He had done very little work on flooring when he worked in construction — doing mostly electrical and drywall projects.
However, he learned quickly on the job and at classes his boss sent him to in order to keep up on the business.
Sometimes he learned through mistakes made on the job, he added.
Stearns said the “older generation” taught the younger workers and he tries to pass on what he’s learned in his 13 years on the job so when he retires someone else can do the job.
He said most of the customers of Foulk’s Flooring America are very nice. Some like to “look over my shoulder and ask questions” about what they need to know. Others just go about their business, asking him to “pull the door shut” when he leaves.
His workday usually ends about 3:30 p.m.
Stearns doesn’t think anyone would be surprised about what he does as an installer of flooring.
But, if they wonder, he said, “I’m not afraid to talk about it.”
