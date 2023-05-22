“Every day is different,” Michael Frazier says of his job as a lineman for Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association. And, he added, “Every day is definitely a challenge.”
Frazier, who has been employed at the co-op for more than 20 years, enjoys working outdoors — which is one reason he likes his job.
One recent day, for example, a pole broke at the substation. Before he could replace the pole, he had to assess the situation and what materials and machinery would be needed to do the job.
Although Cambridge Springs-based Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association has several crews, each may be doing different jobs. While some may be repairing poles, for instance, others are setting new poles.
Frazier said he had a bit of electrical knowledge from his father and previously worked at Abex, where he worked first as a service technician and with hot water heaters.
He saw what the linemen did and thought it was much more interesting, especially being able to work outdoors.
One thing he said the public doesn’t understand about the linemen’s job is much of what they do is out of their control. For example, sometimes the trees that get blown over in a bad storm are the same ones that customers wouldn’t let them cut down before the storms.
When the winds come and blow limbs all over “it makes a mess,” Frazier said.
He said some people think all the electric company has to do is “plug in a switch,” but it’s not that easy.
Linemen wear rubber gloves and other protective gear in case they come in contact with live wires.
The job is a dangerous one, he said, and linemen can get hurt while at work — and some even die from injuries received on the job.
Frazier said some people think linemen aren’t doing anything if problems such as power outages and trees down are resolved immediately. “We are doing something,” he said, urging the public to “be patient.”
“It may not look like we’re busy, but we are,” he said, adding that some days are “extra busy.”
Safety is a major issue for the crews, according to Frazier. Certain rules have been set in place to keep the workers safe.
“Be patient with us,” he said again, “we’re working on it,” whether restoring power or fixing other problems.
He said so many things are being done in the background that people aren’t aware, and some of it is time consuming.
His usual workday is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but all linemen are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
He said when power outages occur — even in the middle of the night — linemen are called to help.
Frazier said he’s thankful for all those who taught him to get him where he is in his career and for all the guys he works with, adding that if it weren’t for all of them, the job wouldn’t work.
(He said there may be some women working as a lineman, but he doesn’t personally know any.)
Frazier loves the outdoors work even though it can be dangerous. It’s also “taxing on the body.”
He still likes the job, though — especially being outdoors and doing something different every day.
