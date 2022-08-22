CONNEAUT LAKE — Matt Halsaver, who has been in the tool and die industry for 29 years, says solving problems is his favorite part of the job.
He said he likes finding solutions when issues arise.
Halsaver, who graduated from Maplewood High School, first started in the industry at Bra-Vor Tool and Die where he worked for seven years. From there, he went to Haemer Tool and then to Viking Tool where he started “on the floor” as a machinist. He said he learned his trade by on-the-job training, plus he took some outside courses to learn software and some leadership training online.
Halsaver worked his way up to manager and then general manager of Viking Tool 12 years ago.
He starts each workday at 6:30 a.m. and work ends at 4:30 p.m.
As general manager, he oversees the operation of the plant, which has 130 employees and operates three shifts daily.
His duties also include meeting with staff in five departments and scheduling work to be done.
Regarding problem-solving, he likes seeing how things work out and what needs to be changed for improvements.
He could not think of any aspect of his job he would consider his least favorite.
Halsaver said there is a need for more workers in the tool and die industry, adding that there are a lot of opportunities in the field and there is room for advancement for those who choose to make it a career.
He should know — he started 29 years ago on the floor and today is general manager who still likes the challenge of finding solutions to problems.
