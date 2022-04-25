Jim Ross has had very little formal music lessons, but that hasn’t stopped him from providing organ music for more than 50 years at local churches.
Ross, of Conneaut Lake, describes himself as “mostly self-taught,” having learned about playing piano and organ while listening to his mother, Nancy Helmreich, play the organ.
Ross said he had taken several months of organ lessons years ago from Rebecca Borthwick, who was music director of First Presbyterian Church, and about a year of piano lessons from Carol Pittner, who taught in the Conneaut Lake area decades ago.
Today, Ross is organist and director of the bell choir at Stone United Methodist Church in Meadville. He assumed those duties in 1998 after his mother retired from her position as organist there. Previously, Ross had been organist at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church at Conneaut Lake for more than 30 years — starting as a teenager.
As an avid organist, he and his father had constructed a pipe organ at their home. They purchased a dismantled one from a church and put it back together again with help from an organ teacher in Greenville. The organ later was dismantled again when water pipes broke and caused damage to it.
Today, Ross has a digital electric organ in his home that was ordered from Italy.
Ross said he spends about 10 to 15 hours a week at his job — rehearsing during the week, working with the bell choir and soloists and other musicians presenting special music for the worship service on Sunday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bell choir records its music virtually and it is put together by a technician.
Ross said the church doesn’t have a choir because of the pandemic, but he fondly remembers the wonderful choir Martha Lumley directed for many years.
The music at Stone Church is the traditional old hymns, which the congregation prefers, according to Ross, who said the pastor, Rev. Sarah Roncolato, selects the hymns each week.
He said that’s not to say he doesn’t appreciate the new praise songs. It’s just that he prefers the old hymns and classical music.
Ross said his favorite part of his job is interacting with the people of the church whom he describes as “wonderful” and very appreciative of his efforts to provide quality music.