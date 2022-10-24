“Watch out for the deer.”
That’s a common refrain heard in northwestern Pennsylvania — especially at this time of the year.
It’s a reminder of the damage that can be done if a deer and a vehicle collide.
Dillaman’s Auto Body in the Fifth Ward is one of many such shops in the area that repair damages caused by deer hitting a vehicle — as well as other damages caused by other crashes.
Jean Deeter is owner of Dillaman’s, which was started by her grandfather, the late Bob Dillaman, 71 years ago. Her father, Ron Dillaman, is retired from the business.
Deeter has been around the business all her life, she said, mixing paint and doing other jobs to help her dad.
She has been employed at Dillaman’s for 20 years — working mainly in the office.
She became the third-generation owner of Dillaman’s in 2018.
Her workday begins about 7:30 a.m. when she starts preparing all the work orders for her crew, which arrives at 8. The crew includes three employees who do the body work and technical work, one who does the painting, and one paint preparer.
Deeter said the biggest problem the auto body shop has is getting parts needed for the repairs. Because of that issue, there is a long wait for appointments, which are now booked into February.
Dillaman’s orders parts as needed and Deeter said she’s not sure why there is such a delay in shipment. She said it’s been liked that for about a year. Parts are ordered from the vehicle manufacturer.
Talking about the issue with deer causing collisions, Deeter said it is a problem all year long — not just in the fall. But the deer are running in the fall, she said, and this year there seem to be more deer than usual.
Working with the insurance companies is her least favorite part of the job.
Part of her job is writing estimates on repairs to a vehicle. Estimates are then submitted to the insurance company for approval to do the work.
Along with processing all the paperwork and scheduling the work to be done, Deeter also is responsible for hiring employees.
She has high praise for the auto body class at Crawford Tech taught by John Fuller. She meets with him to determine which of his students might fit in well at Dillaman’s where they would be trained in the techniques the business uses.
“I love getting kids from (Crawford Tech),” she said.
Deeter said most of her customers are very understanding about the delays in getting the parts needed for repairs.
Deeter’s job has a wide variety of duties such as talking to customers, dealing with insurance companies and parts manufacturers, and overseeing the work done by her employees.
It’s been difficult to wait for needed parts, but she tries to keep the customer updated on the expected time of arrival. Some people are able to still operate their vehicles with the dents or other body damage, so that helps.
Her favorite part of the job is getting the vehicles back to the customers looking good — and keeping up the excellent reputation Dillaman’s has established in the Meadville area in the past 71 years.
