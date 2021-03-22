Twenty-six years ago, Richard Schmalzried was looking for a full-time job as a registered nurse.
He found one at Hospice of Crawford County, where he continues to serve patients and their families.
"I don't know why the Lord steered me in the direction of Hospice," he said, adding that he feels very privileged to know he is making a difference in people's lives.
Hospice personnel work with patients whose prognosis is six months or less before they die.
However, Schmalzried points out that some patients live much longer than that.
Schmalzried considers it an honor and a privilege to come into a family's life when they are so vulnerable because of the patient's life expectancy.
Often, he said, families wait a very long time before seeking Hospice services.
He said often the patient knows the prognosis long before the family will acknowledges how ill the patient is.
As a Hospice nurse, Schmalzried starts his day in the office, reviewing the reports from a previous nurse's shift regarding the patients in the program.
From there, he visits patients in their home, in a hospital or nursing facility, depending on the schedule for the day. He might see several patients a day and drive 26 to 30 miles to a patient's home or nursing facility.
Hospice of Crawford County serves families in Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties, as well as some nurses serve in Venango and Forest counties.
As a Hospice nurse, Schmalzried tries to keep a low profile when he enters the home or facility to care for a patient. He tries to be calm and put people at ease while he is there.
He talks with the families or caregivers about the patient's care and pain medication so the patient can be comfortable and not in pain.
He believes it is important for people to understand the care and the process of dying.
Part of his duties is to educate the family about what to expect and how to respond to the patient's needs.
Schmalzried said one of the biggest surprises that people find when a patient is admitted for Hospice care is the amount of help Hospice can provide.
For instance, Hospice provides various medical equipment — such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers and portable toilets — to make caring for the patient easier.
Hospice also provides medical needs such as gloves, bed pads, etc., as well as medicine, which is delivered to the home.
All of this is done at no charge to the family, Schmalzried said, and the nurses make arrangements for that.
Schmalzried said many people don't utilize the Hospice services until they are so overwhelmed with that amount of care needed for a patient at home.
Hospice of Crawford County also has a Marquette Hospice House which has several beds where patients can receive 24-hour-a-day care, seven days a week.
Schmalzried said that facility is like a home setting and families are welcome to spend time there with the patients.
He said families are often reluctant to suggest using Hospice care because they may feel like they're giving up hope for a patient's recovery.
He said often the families will ask about life expectancy and his response is that he cannot tell them because each patient is different and some live much longer than the six-month expectancy.
However, he said, when a patient quits eating and drinking, then he can estimate the amount of time left.
He also noted that not all Hospice patients are cancer patients as many people believe — only about 50 percent of them have cancer.
Schmalzried said his least favorite part of the job is being on call because it can be overwhelming at times if it means somebody is close to death or dying. There is a lot to do when that happens and a call may last two hours.
If he gets two calls, he might have to call another nurse to assist.
He said he is grateful for his 26 years at Hospice, noting he is the only staff member still there after that length of time.
He believes his experiences have made him a better Hospice nurse and better person.
He also is pleased when the families tell him how much Hospice helped them during a difficult time.
"I feel privileged to be a Hospice nurse," he said.
Schmalzried concluded, "I'm very grateful for the support Meadville Medical Center and the Meadville community have given Hospice of Crawford County. May God continue to bless the Hospice team and all they do for their patients and families."