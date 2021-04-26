Patrick Groover started working at Greendale Cemetery when he was 15 years old.
His uncle, Jim Vogan, the superintendent, hired him to distribute flyers about the cemetery to the approximately 1,000 visitors to the cemetery on Memorial Day.
His next job was mowing grass around the tombstones.
Today, 20 years later, Groover is a caretaker and assistant superintendent. There are three other caretakers who are responsible for the maintenance of the cemetery, which covers 80 acres at the end of Randolph Street in Meadville.
Greendale is know for its beautiful rhododendron bushes and its peaceful atmosphere.
It attracts a lot of walkers, he said. It's also an historic place and there are historic tours on the grounds as well.
Groover loves working outside and enjoys his job.
"I honestly can't tell you anything I don't like," he said of his job.
While some people may thinking working in a cemetery is morbid, he doesn't find that at all.
Actually, he said, he finds the atmosphere a nice one.
With the beauty of the rhododendron, many visitors just like to walk around the cemetery, and he appreciates that.
Because their desire is to keep the cemetery and graves well maintenance, Groover said they check to ensure the grass is growing and re-seeded, if needed, as well as adding soil if a grave needs it.
The caretakers also keep an eye on the condition of flowers on the graves; if the graves get overgrown, contact will be made with owners.
No artificial flowers or other items are permitted on the grave sites.
There are 15,000 tombstones and 22,000 burials at the cemetery with about 30 new burials a year, Groover said.
The caretakers are on hand when there are burials, ensuring the site is ready. While a vault company lowers the casket into the grave, the caretakers fill the grave with dirt and smooth it out, he said.
Along with the work of taking care of the cemetery grounds, Groover also deals with the funeral directors regarding the burials and with families purchasing burial sites.
In the winter, instead of mowing grass, the caretakers plow snow and ensure the grounds are accessible.
Groover also does a lot of work on the computer.
He is responsible for public relations as well as the cemetery's website and Facebook page. He designed and created the cemetery website, greendalecemetery.com, and is responsible for maintaining it and answering emails.
Groover said there is a variety of things to do in his job, which he really enjoys.
He said it is peaceful about 7 a.m. when he opens the gates and drives around the grounds to see if anything needs special attention after storms or other issues.
He still feels good when he drives out at dusk at the end of another day helping keep Greendale a beautiful resting place for those buried there.