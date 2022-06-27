“It’s an amazing place to work,” Diane Simonette said as she described Vallonia Industries where she is the assistant director.
Simonette started working at Vallonia as a job coach when she was recruited by Diana Walters, a former co-worker of hers at the YMCA Day Care.
Walters, who is now director of Vallonia Industries, had started working there the year before and thought it would be a good job for Simonette.
Walters was right, Simonette said.
Vallonia Industries, which started in 1963, provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.
Simonette said one of the reasons she loves Vallonia is the workers. She loves their innocence and their personalities, she said, and that they love getting to work there.
Along with her duties as assistant director, Simonette has the opportunity each day to interact with the workers and make sure they are happy.
It’s her favorite part of the job.
Her least favorite part, however, is dealing with all the regulations the state enforces and changes from time to time.
The work staff is comprised of 82 individuals, down a little because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simonette said one of the biggest misconceptions about Vallonia is that the work is just something to keep people busy.
Actually, Simonette said, the work being done (including packaging and other duties) needs to be done. “It’s a lot more than people think,” she said.
Simonette was excited as she talked about her work and helping the individuals who make up the workforce.
She said some of the workers are on Society Security and the income from Vallonia supplements their disability income.
She points out that they may help the local economy also.
Her duties also include working with job coaches who help prepare the workers to go to other places in the community to work — and she’s proud of that also.
One of the things she realized in her job is that everyone has a purpose in life and Vallonia helps some of the workers find that purpose when they don’t always believe they have one.
She also is pleased that Vallonia has provided a safe place for the workers who don’t always feel safe in the community.
Adults need love and support the same as children do, she noted.
Simonette said she loves seeing the happy faces each day when the workers arrive. She said they want to work.
She also has praise for the support staff and the board of directors at the facility.
Simonette, who is retiring at the end of the month, said, “It’s been a great career,” adding, “I loved every minute of it.” She expressed appreciation to everyone who has been supportive of her and the Vallonia program.
She and Walters are both proud of the work Vallonia has done in nearly 60 years and encourages the public to learn more about the program and all it has to offer.
