David Zatsick never knows for sure what each day will be like when he shows up for work between 6 and 6:30 a.m.
His job is at Zatsick’s Golden Dawn, which he opened on March 2, 1999.
He had worked for the Riverside division of the Penn Traffic supermarket chain for 24 years before purchasing the Conneaut Lake store, so he had a good idea of what the grocery business was all about.
A graduate of Central Catholic High School in DuBois, he attended Penn State University for three years before quitting to work for Riverside.
He has no regrets and credits the chain for giving him the knowledge of the grocery business.
His experience with Riverside included working as assistance manager in Clarion, as manager in St. Marys, and then as manager at Meadville for six years before opening the Conneaut Lake store.
Although he is owner of the store, he said he does such routine jobs as running the cash register, bagging groceries, stocking shelves and even delivering the groceries.
But as owner, he is on call around the clock and is responsible for all the operations and decisions. For him, every day is a challenge.
The store has between 34,000 or 37,000 items in stock daily, depending on the supply, which he says he does not have control of, which is frustrating at times.
Zatsick’s favorite part of his job is “mingling with the people.”
He is a “people person” and believes that is important to anyone in the grocery business. He said an independent businessman is different than one from a chain store and he believes strongly in community involvement.
As a tourist town, Conneaut Lake gets a lot of visitors during the summer, which means increased traffic at Zatsick’s and he is appreciative of that.
He also is especially appreciative of his regular customers and the community support he gets all year.
As a business owner, Zatsick also is especially appreciative of his staff of 23 people, who he said are very dedicated and loyal.
He said his department heads and other employees all do a good job.
“Employees are very important in the success of any business,” he said, praising his staff, adding he is “very blessed.”
His least favorite part of the job is “hiring.” That’s because there are so few people who want to enter the job market today, he said.
He said he finds it frustrating, even though he knows all the businesses are experiencing the same problem, and most of those who apply are older people nearing normal retirement age.
His two daughters are among his 23 employees. His wife, Barb, worked at a bank before marriage and briefly at the store, but was a full-time, “stay-at-home” mom, he said.
Although the business like those across the nation is facing challenges today, Zatsick is still optimistic about his role as a store owner in a small town and enjoys his work serving the public and still likes the career he chose 47 years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.