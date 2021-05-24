"If you're a farmer, you have to love it."
That's how Jessica Peters feels about her job as part-owner (with her parents and brother) of Spruce Row Farms, a large dairy farm near Cochranton.
The day begins at 7 a.m. when they start milking the 240 head of cows, a chore that takes until about noon.
While the milking is being done by two people, others are cleaning stalls and feeding calves.
There are four full-time employees and two part-timers — and plenty of work for all of them.
Traditionally, farmers have their big meal at lunch time and that is true at the Peters' farm.
But it's not just time to eat.
It's also when they discuss what was accomplished in the morning and what needs done in the afternoon, depending on weather and any repairs that need to be made.
After lunch, the crew splits up to get work done in various parts of the farm.
Her father, Jeff, plows the ground for planting crops. Manure is hauled to plow under for fertilizer and equipment needs maintained also.
Other cows — calves and heifers — need to be taken care of as well.
The afternoon chores vary, depending on the time of the year, Jessica noted.
Late afternoon (about 4 or 5 p.m.) the evening chores start, which include feeding the animals and cleaning the stalls.
The cows are milked four times a day and must be taken care of so they stay healthy, she said.
In the summer, corn is planted on the 100-acre farm. There is always something to do — getting the fields ready to plant, then planting them, and finally the harvest time.
Peters enjoys her job and the best part is being able to work with her family, she said, adding, "We kind of like each other." She said she truly loves her job, especially working with the cows.
However, her least favorite part of her job "depends on the day." She said farmers don't make a ton of money and there are no days off. If someone takes a day off, someone else has to do the work — it cannot wait until the next day.
Peters said many non-farmers don't understand that aspect of the job and don't realize what all farmers do.
"If you're still here (farming) and doing well, you have to love it," she said. "It's a passion, it's our life."
She's proud to say that 85 percent of the farm's profit go back into the community, helping the economy with its business.
In addition to the chores, Peters does some online work to share about life on the farm.
Her work on the farm takes a lot of her time, but she still found time to add another title to her resume — author. Her second book is titled "The Confused Cow," while her first was "Farm Nursery Songs."
Peters also posted a video on Facebook of one more farm activity. She loves singing, she said, and tried getting the cows to be her choir.
The cows may give good milk, but she had a little problem getting them to sing.
But, she appeared to be having fun at her workplace — down on the farm.