There’s more to being a lifeguard than blowing a whistle or pulling someone out of the water.
First, anyone wishing to work as a lifeguard must be certified by the American Red Cross.
Caleb Hoke, who has been a lifeguard for almost eight years, said the certification process includes training in first aid, AED (automated external defibrillator), CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), and how to enter a pool to rescue someone.
Hoke, who works at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), said even the way the lifeguard enters a pool can make a difference. For instance, if a person needing to be rescued has a head injury, it is important not to make too many waves while getting to them.
Hoke, who usually works about seven and a half hours a day during the summer, starts his duties each day by getting the pool area ready for the public.
Setting up for the outdoor pool includes getting inner tubes and backboards out along with chairs and toys for the children.
All of those things are put away each day.
The indoor pool’s chairs, etc., remain in place, however, so set-up is not needed daily there.
There are 15 lifeguards at the MARC, but some are part time, especially in the winter, Hoke said.
The No. 1 priority for the lifeguard is keeping swimmers safe, so the No. 1 job is monitoring the pool, keeping a sharp eye out for anyone who may be exhibiting behavior that could be dangerous or anyone experiencing any problems.
Even so, Hoke said he doesn’t have to blow the whistle to get someone’s attention (to let them know they must stop what they’re doing) very often.
While most lifeguards use a high platform to monitor the pool, Hoke said he prefers to be in the water and especially near the slide so kids who may not know how to swim can be helped if necessary.
Being around the kids is his favorite part of the job. He has a teaching certificate and enjoys spending time around the kids while still monitoring the pool.
Hoke also enjoys the feel of community at the MARC, which he considers a “bright spot for the community.”
“Getting sunburned” is his least favorite part of his job, he said, adding that no matter how much sunscreen he uses, he still gets burned.
Asked what people might be surprised to learn about his job, he said, “the amount of training” needed.
Hoke said there are about five rescues a summer — which may seem like a lot, but the pool may have 150 to 200 people in it on a really hot day, which, of course, means more potential problems.
Hoke said the MARC does have life jackets available for those who want them.
While some may think the lifeguard’s job is easy, Hoke said, it is much more than sitting around blowing a whistle.
The sound of the whistle means something is happening that may cause injury to someone in the pool.
It’s the tool the guards use to be sure those in the pool are safe.
By doing so, the guard are making good use of training received so those in the pool can have fun and know the guards are watching over them.
