Bob Stein doesn’t have a “regular” starting time each day in his job as a bondsman for Liberty Bail Bonds, which is located in Pittsburgh.
Instead, Stein, who lives in Crawford County, says, “I sit around and wait for Pittsburgh (his employer Liberty Bail Bonds) to call.”
As a bail bondsman, Stein’s job is to process bonds so defendants can be released from jail until the time of their hearings in court.
When he gets the call from Pittsburgh, Stein is told the name of the client, the amount of bond needed, and all the other pertinent information so he can prepare the bond papers.
Stein also must contact the indemnitors — the people, or guarantors, who are providing the funds for the bond.
That’s another set of paperwork to be completed when he meets with them and reviews all the legal aspects of signing for a bond.
The information includes such things as name of employer and names of three people who would know where to contact the indemnitor if he or she were to move. That is important because if the defendant doesn’t show up for hearing as scheduled, the indemnitor must be contacted to pay the money.
One of the most important papers to be signed by the indemnitor is a contingency promissory form. Stein explains that the indemnitor pays 5 percent of a $30,000 bond (the fee charged). If, however, the defendant decides to “take off” (not show up for a hearing), the indemnitor must pay the entire $30,000.
Stein said he emphasizes to the defendants that they should show up for court because not doing so could result in the indemnitors losing their money or home. Usually the person putting up the bond money is a family member or close friend and Stein encourages the defendants to treat their family member or friend the way they would want to be treated.
After completing the paperwork, Stein goes to the district justice office and pays the bond and then to the jail or judicial center, wherever the defendant is being held. There he completes more paperwork.
He meets with the defendant and reviews all the bond issues in-depth and reinforces the importance of showing up for the hearing so the indemnitors don’t lose their money. “I tell them ‘you don’t want to be disrespectful to them’ (the indemnitors),” Stein said. “I explain everything to them,” he said, adding that “fortunately we don’t” have many that don’t show up.
After all the legal work has been done, Stein has to wait until the defendant can be released.
That’s his least favorite part of the job, he said, because sometimes it takes a while.
Stein has been a bondsman for two and a half years. He is retired from the Crawford County Adult Probation Office where he was a probation officer for 31 years.
He became a bondsman at the suggestion of Glenn Dillon. Dillon had retired as a probation officer and then became a bondsman with Liberty. Stein recalled that when Dillon subsequently retired from Liberty, he told Stein to do this.
So he decided to take Dillon up on the idea.
Stein said he studied for six months and took a class before passing the final test in Erie to become a bondsman.
His favorite part of the job is “interacting with people.”
He said Crawford County is “very, very fortunate to have a wonderful staff in the court system” and described those in the clerk of courts office as “fantastic” and very good to work with in the process.
“It’s a huge team effort in Crawford County and Erie County,” he said, adding that includes the magisterial judges and other staff members.
Even the defendants have been cooperative, he said, noting only one defendant gave him a hard time — but luckily family members were there to help.
Although he is on call from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., not all days are the same.
Some days he is “slammed” and other days “nothing,” he said.
Although he serves Erie and Crawford counties, he also provides backup for Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
With all that distance, Stein said, there is one other “least favorite” part of the job: the cost of gasoline, which puts an added expense to his work.
Aside from all the paperwork he must complete, Stein said the one thing people might be surprised to know is that he must take pictures of all those involved in each case.
Asked what happens if one of the defendants from whom he processed a bond does not show up at the designated time, Stein said, “Pittsburgh (his employer) sends guys to look for them.”
He added, “I’m too old and out of shape for that.”
