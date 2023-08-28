Bev Barickman has been a school custodian for 20 years — and absolutely loves her job.
The job includes such tasks as sweeping and mopping floors, washing windows, emptying trash and completing other tasks to keep the school clean, tidy and looking nice for students, faculty and visitors.
Barickman works at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center, known informally as Crawford Tech. It previously was known as the Crawford County Vocational-Technical School.
She took the job after seeing an ad in The Meadville Tribune for the position and thought “why not?” The school was only a mile from her home and she was ready to leave her job teaching in the classroom at the Head Start program on South Main Street for 10 years.
That job entailed a lot of paperwork and she said she was spending more time with that than with the kids.
She’s not sorry she made the change.
“I love coming to work,” she said, adding the staff and students are “like a big family.”
“We all take care of each other,” she said, emphasizing that the students are the main concern of everyone.
While her job is keeping the school clean, she also is able to interact with the students — which is her favorite part of the job.
The students call her “Grandma Bev” or “Mom Bev.” She’s pleased they can talk to her about any issue they may have and they know she will try to help if she can.
The hardest part of the job is working in the heat during the summer months when they do deep cleaning of the rooms, which involves moving desks and doing other tasks.
Along with the cleaning, her job also includes setting up areas for special programs, unlocking and locking doors — and making sure all the lights are off when the day is done.
While not part of her job, Bev enjoys doing things that she thinks make a difference for the students.
For instance, once she heard students talking and one said she would not have a Christmas tree at home because her family couldn’t afford it.
Bev’s solution was to get a tree, decorate it, and put it in the school lobby so everyone would have a tree.
“It really bothered me,” she said of the idea that a child or young adult would not have a tree.
She makes sure there is one in the lobby every year now.
Some people may believe that working in a school filled with teens can be a challenge, but Barickman says, “They’re young adults,” and she enjoys being part of their lives while keeping the school clean and tidy.
“There are no negatives,” she said of the job that she still enjoys after 20 years.
