Victoria Soff believes area residents should "be our own cheerleaders."
Soff, who is director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is working hard to let people here as well as visitors know what all the county has to cheer about — not just during the summer months, but all year long.
Named to her position last November, she is working with vendors now to promote fall events which include things related to pumpkins and cider.
She is excited to highlight the upcoming season and activities available for everyone.
She takes a team approach to her job, encouraging everyone to get on board as she works with vendors, her staff and the public to promote and enjoy all the county has to offer.
Soff, who is known for her positive attitude, said that even before becoming director of the tourist agency, it "blows my mind when people would say 'there's nothing to do in Meadville.'"
There are plenty of things to do, she said, pointing to the bureau's website as proof since it lists all the activities and attractions in the county.
She believes the county has a "family-friendly" atmosphere with lots of historic spots; lakes for swimming, boating and fishing; nature trails; and a wide variety of things to do.
She said she dislikes it when the people "don't have a positive attitude about ourselves," meaning Crawford County.
One of her least favorite things is people not knowing the bureau exists.
The office has been located on Route 322 near Burger King for many years and includes not only tourist information, but a number of gifts from local vendors. It has a staff of three, plus a part-time bookkeeper.
Soff's favorite part of her job is "seeing people enjoy Crawford County."
She works daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but finds there is no "normal day."
Every day is different, she said, and includes working with Bull Moose Marketing on the website, signing contracts with vendors, upgrading social media posts to reflect up-to-date information, and working to raise more revenue.
The bureau is a line item in the Crawford County budget, but the majority of its funding is from hotel taxes charged to visitors.
Revenue also comes from work done by Kevin Parsons, who is the graphic designer at the bureau.
Soff, who is always looking for new ideas, has reviewed past marketing and likes the phrase "We're Naturally Great" used a while ago.
She likes that thought — not just during the summer, but all year long.
Soff said she is working with the Crawford County Planning Commission, the Economic Progress Alliance, local municipalities and the public to ensure the county is seen in a positive light and that he "doesn't look like we're stagnant in the water."
The bureau has 200 members (commercial and nonprofits agencies) and she encourages them to communicate with her and her dedicated staff so they can communicate all the good news to the public about what 's happening locally.
Soff's goal is to improve on the groundwork done by tourism directors for the past 20 years.
She said her position is not just a job, but "it's fun to be here every single day," and she looks forward to growing the tourist industry and invite others "to come work with us."