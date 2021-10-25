SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Al's Melons is known for its fresh produce — and keeping the business operating is a big undertaking.
But buying the fresh produce and taking care of the business aren't the only things that keep owner John O'Grady and his wife, Juliet, busy.
This year the business finished five weeks of fall craft shows and family activities — and Juliet is already working on plans for a Black Friday weekend event for Christmas.
She said the couple decided to have the fall event weekends to give people something to do and bring people into the store as well.
She said there were between 12 and 14 vendors each weekend at the events and it was very successful.
The vendors were so happy, Juliet said, noting it was a phenomenal success. She said she is hoping to expand the number of vendors to 50 for the Christmas event.
She believes it is important for people to buy from local vendors.
Juliet said the events are designed "to get something going in the community" and she hopes to have activities for children at the November festival, including crafts which she is hoping some nonprofit organizations will do.
She is excited about the community response to the fall weekends and hopes the holiday event will be just as popular.
John and Juliet have three children and keep busy with the business as well as the family.
John gets up at 3:30 a.m. to go purchase the fresh produce each day. He said getting up that early is his least favorite part of his job.
When he returns, he keeps busy sorting the produce and working with customers and staff until closing time at 6 p.m.
Working with the customers is actually his favorite part of the job, he said.
He also is extra busy this time of the year — he's working with a crew putting up all the lighted Christmas trees around Conneaut Lake which is a tremendous undertaking.
It's also a big part of the holiday tradition in the Conneaut Lake area — when the lighted trees all shine each evening starting on Thanksgiving and going through the holidays.
It's all part of the many jobs that keep John O'Grady busy as a local businessman being involved in the community.
Juliet, in the meantime, has taken charge of the festivals which have proved to as successful as the produce business and the Christmas tree lights — not only in bringing people into the community, but in providing other local vendors an opportunity to sell their wares — and the community a chance to buy local and enjoy events designed to be fun for the family.