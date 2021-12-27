Ken Novosel works many hours a day so some people can get a good night's rest.
Novosel is general manager at Classic Bedding near Conneaut Lake which manufactures mattresses and sells beds. It is owned by his brother, Ronald.
Both Ken and Ron learned how to make mattresses working for their uncle in Pittsburgh.
Ken, who has been at Classic Bedding for 37 years, is manager of the business, which he calls a "one-man show," meaning he does everything from answering the phone and greeting customers to make the mattresses and box springs and then delivering them to the customer.
To make a mattress, he cuts all the materials to size and makes the box springs and then uses large staples to finish the product.
He uses three different sizes for different pieces of the product.
As manager, his duties also include keeping track of the inventory and ordering supplies, which includes springs, wood, padding and fabric.
When's he's not manufacturing the mattresses and box springs (which come in several sizes), he may be talking with customers, showing them what's available.
He said most people are surprised when he delivers the product that he's the same person who took the order — and made the mattress and box springs.
Novosel said making a mattress is not hard after being trained and then doing it for many years.
"You just get used to it," he said.
While many think mattresses have to be made in a large factory, Novosel said Classic Bedding is "unique."
Classic Bedding is open six days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Novosel often works before 9:30 — picking up supplies — and after work, delivery the mattresses on the way home.
His work day varies depending on what needs done each day.
Asked his least favorite part of the job, Novosel thought about it — hard pressed to say something he didn't like. Then, as many workers have said, he replied, "Paperwork."
He added that the amount of paperwork he must do has "gotten worse" since the federal government passed legislation in 2007 regarding the flammability of mattresses.
It requires a lot more things to keep track of, he said.
His favorite part of the job is knowing he's "making a quality product that hopefully will help people sleep better."