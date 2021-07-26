Nicolls answers 'the call' to joining auctioneering family
By Jean Shanley
Special to The Tribune
Nathan Nicolls knows there is more to being a successful auctioneer than learning how to talk fast.
He learned that as a child and it was emphasized by a professor when he went to auctioneer school in the state of Indiana.
Nicolls first started working in the auction business in 1986 when he was 11 and he helped his dad, Keith, who had started Nicolls & Auctions in 1975. Nathan laughed as he recalled both his mother and father working at the auctions and the crowds there being his "babysitters" earlier in his life.
Actually, there have been auctioneers in the Nicolls family for 83 years, starting with his great-uncle, Earl Nicolls, and including his uncle, Gerald Nicolls.
On auction day, Nathan gets up about four hours early and is on the auction site by 5:30 a.m., setting up signs, checking all the electronics equipment to ensure it is working, and getting all the items on display for the sale.
While he conducts the auction, he has assistants who take on other duties, including handling the money at the end of the auction.
He said if he gets home on auction day by 7 p.m. he's "pretty happy."
The road to auction day starts much earlier, though.
Nicolls first meets with a potential client and determines what type of auction is wanted.
If the auction involves real estate (which many of them do), the auctioneer must go to the courthouse and research the deeds and other property issues.
He also goes over all the items to be sold, and makes sure all the electrical items are working.
In one case, he took a flat tire off a tractor and had it repaired so the item would have "its best foot forward." It's worthwhile to do so because it helps not just the client, but also himself, he said, because he works on commission.
An auctioneer also must have a good knowledge of general merchandise and its worth.
Working with the client, he helps pack things up to get them ready for the auction.
Some people have no idea what could be valuable. He said he was preparing for an auction once and the family gave him a box filled with papers that he said he would shred after looking at them.
He was surprised to find two documents in the box signed by Thomas Jefferson and a log book from a ship from the Spanish-American War.
He contacted the family and they were surprised. The end result was a call to a museum in Philadelphia and the family learned the museum staff had been searching for the log book for the ship for years. Nicolls said the family donated the items to the museum.
At another auction there was a land grant signed by Benjamin Franklin, which brought in just under $10,000. It was in the attic of the home.
Nicolls enjoys working with clients and hearing their stories; it's his favorite part of the business.
He really enjoys hearing the history of the property he is selling. While not all auctions have real estate with them, it is becoming more prevalent, he said.
Nicolls said he "muddles through" on the computer and new technology, but doesn't really dislike it.
Desk work is part of the job, he notes, including handling the advertising and other details for a sale.
Earlier in life he always wanted to be an auctioneer and got his apprentice license in 2001. But then for a while he didn't want to be an auctioneer. He went to work at Peters' Heat Treat, becoming operations manager at the McKean facility.
When his father retired, Nathan started working in the family business as an auctioneer while still working full time at Peters' Heat Treat.
But eventually, he could no longer do both so he chose to leave Peters' and devote his time to the auction business.
He said he has no regrets because he enjoys working with his crew and with his clients.
His staff includes his mother, who handles billing and bookkeeping. He has about 25 part-time workers he uses on various jobs as needed, plus his girlfriend and his father also help where needed.
Nathan said he usually does one or two auctions a week, adding he likes to be "hands on" for any auction. He aid he could do three or four a week depending on the size of an auction, but usually limits his work because of time constraints, noting that a house with 100 acres is a lot more work than a small auction.
The market for antiques and collectibles has changed over the years. Nathan said today's generation isn't "into collectibles and the items which used to be good sellers don't bring much any more."
He remembered a professor at the auctioneering school saying, "anyone can learn to talk fast and look pretty," but it is important to know the business "and getting down to brass tacks" and doing all the work is what is important.
His goal as an auctioneer is not just to sell the merchandise.
He said "putting on a smile on their faces" is a big part of his job.
He enjoys doing his job well so his clients "can get on with the next step" of their lives.