Jason Bakus has noticed the difference in holiday parties this year compared to last year.
Bakus, owner of Pampered Palate Catering, said many holiday parties were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some, however, did buy lunch parties.
This year the company started catering holiday parties two weeks ago and will continue doing so through Dec. 23.
Bakus said the gatherings range in size from small office parties to events with 180 guests.
Each party is different, he said. The first step in planning the party is to determine what type the host wants — from an appetizer party to a sit-down dinner or buffet.
Pampered Palate offers its services at its social hall in Saegertown or will cater parties offsite, depending on a customer's wishes.
Bakus said some hosts want only the food delivered, while others want the food served by the caterer. It's one more decision that has to be made when planning the party.
The coronavirus also meant some people want individual salads, cheesecake and silverware to keep the contact between the guests and caterers limited.
Holiday parties aren't Pampered Palate's only business. The company provides catering throughout the year, including up to 250 box lunches for employees at large companies.
Backus has contracts for daily deliveries and works with the Meadville restaurant as well as a Grove City Pampered Palate location.
"There's always something to do," he said.
Baked items and deli meats are prepared at the Saegertown location and shipped to the other locations.
Planning the shipment also is part of his daily work, he said, with 1,000 box lunches being shipped at sites between Meadville and Mercer.
Because of the worker shortage due to the pandemic, some labor costs have increased, adding to the cost of the meals.
Bakus said his favorite part of the job is cooking and crafting of the food. He also enjoys seeing his customers satisfied — he constantly works toward 100 percent satisfaction for all.
Pampered Palate serves full dinners to cups of coffee.
Like many other business owners, Bakus said his least favorite part of his job is the paperwork.
He also prefers to let someone else do the human resources work such as scheduling employees. Bakus said he has wonderful employees, but he prefers someone handle those duties.
He still enjoys his work as the owner of the company he started in 2001. It has been so successful that it now has three locations — in Saegertown, Meadville and Grove City.
He enjoys seeing people satisfied with the food specially done for the "pampered palate."