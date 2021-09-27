Julie Crytzer said she and her father were "joined at the hip" as she talked about her introduction into the world of taking care of automobiles.
Growing up with six brothers, she was treated the same as her father who taught them all about cars.
He worked in heavy equipment but was laid off from his job. So, he bought some property on Market Street and Julie joined him in the automotive business 31 years ago.
He got called back to work and Julie took over Tech Tube 'N Lube.
She has her own tool box and is a certified mechanic who has worked on cars for 30 years.
The world of car repairs has changed dramatically over the years, she said, with all the computerized equipment in vehicles today.
Not all mechanics/technicians are the same, she said, with ratings based on experience and knowledge — from C to AA.
She is rated as a B, she said.
The technician may be more proficient in some areas than others. She is proud of the three mechanics/technicians in her business and said while she has her own tool box and can and has done work on cars, she pays her staff very well, she said, so she can do other things related to her business.
Crytzer is a mechanic and owner of the business, and also is a service writer, test driver, diagnostician, secretary, bookkeeper — and assigns each job to the technician she considers the best for it based on his specialized knowledge. She is the one who will listen to the customer as they describe the "funny noise" the car is making and then narrows it down to which mechanic;/technician would be best.
She said being a mechanic doesn't have to be a dirty job, it could be a clean job.
She also said being a mechanic doesn't have to be a female or male occupation.
It doesn't take muscles; it takes brains, she said.
As the owner, Crytzer starts working about 5:30 a.m., ordering parts which may be needed and preparing for the day.
The technicians arrive at 6, 7 or 8, depending on their schedules.
Crytzer said the shop is open at 7 so customers can drop off their vehicles and go to work.
The jobs can range from an oil change to major repair work. In her 31 years on the job, she can only remember one vehicle which was towed away because it couldn't be repaired.
One of the best parts of her job, she said, is opening the hood of a car and seeing all the new things — and there are new things in the automotive industry every year.
Crytzer also likes working with her customers whom she considers part of her family.
"I enjoy the people," she said, adding that she really doesn't mind going to work.
When it gets to the point she does mind going to work, "It's time to quit."
Her least favorite part of her job is "the paperwork."
One other disadvantage is that she has had to miss some family events because of her job.
She also has had some people look past her to the male technicians, assuming she would not know the answers.
"I take it with a grain of salt," she said, confident in her ability to diagnose the problems a vehicle may be having.
She understands some "not being comfortable (with the female mechanic), not realizing "I'm here to help."
She said she treats each customer the same, so they can be satisfied with the work done.
Crytzer said the use of computers has brought a whole new world to taking care of vehicles, but from cars to vans to trucks and lawn mowers, "We have to keep them running."
She said several computers are used in repairing vehicles, noting even the transmissions in vehicles are not the same and today's vehicles have front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and push-button starters.
In fact, some computer chips make it impossible to have work done anywhere but in the car dealership instead of independent shops such as Tech Tube 'N Lube.
She finds all the new features — including engines in the back instead of the front — "make the work of car repairs very interesting."
Crytzer really enjoys feeling like her customers are like family and said, "Thank you to the city of Meadville for supporting me over all the years."