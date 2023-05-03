The omission of a school board candidate’s name means primary election ballots for Republican voters in the only Crawford Central School District municipality located in Mercer County will be reprinted.
Delwood Smith, an East Fairfield Township resident running for reelection to Crawford Central School Board, was left off Republican ballots for French Creek Township voters. There are 296 registered Republicans in the township, according to Thad Hall, director of the Mercer County Voter Registration and Elections Bureau.
Hall said an error on his part led to Smith being omitted from the list of Crawford Central candidates on the ballot. The confusion arose when Smith was challenged and removed from the ballot in the Democratic primary. School board candidates in Pennsylvania are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
“I thought he had been challenged for both races, so I took him off both races,” Hall said in a phone interview Monday. The omission then went undetected during the proofreading process, according to Hall.
Jessalyn McFarland, Crawford County director of elections, said that Crawford Central residents who live in Crawford County won’t be affected by the error. Eight of the nine municipalities that make up Crawford Central are located in Crawford County.
Smith crossfiled to run for a four-year term on Crawford Central, but he was removed from the Democratic ballot for the election in a ruling by Judge Francis Schultz in late March. The challenge to Smith’s filing said that Smith had signed the Democratic petition indicating he was a registered Democrat who had circulated the petition when he in fact was not a registered Democrat. Smith, who was in attendance at the hearing, did not contest the challenge.
Smith said he learned of his omission from the French Creek Township ballots when several township voters called him early Monday.
“I was pretty heated this morning when I had voters calling me saying, ‘Hey, you’re not on the ballot,’” he recalled. “It’s just a big mess — a big mess for them. They’ve got to put a whole new ballot out.”
After talking to Hall and Crawford County officials, Smith said that while the error appeared to be “an honest mistake” it was still “frustrating.”
In addition to being disqualified from the Democratic primary ballot and omitted from the Republican ballots for French Creek Township, Smith was inadvertently left out of a “Voter’s Guide” in The Meadville Tribune that included other Crawford Central candidates. He was subsequently included in a follow-up story.
“That was an honest mistake too,” Smith said regarding the initial “Voter’s Guide” omission, “but how many mistakes are going to come my way?”
Hall said plans were already in the works to replace the in-person ballots that had omitted Smith. Republican voters at the May 16 primary in French Creek Township will receive two ballot papers. The first will be unchanged from the original ballots printed and will include state and county races as well as a race for a single two-year Crawford Central term. The second will contain only the race for five four-year Crawford Central terms — this time, with all 13 of the candidates on the Republican ballot.
Mercer County uses paper ballots with selections “bubbled in” by voters, according to Hall. After making their marks, voters take the ballots to optical scanners. Two scanners will be set up in French Creek Township for Republican voters, one for each ballot page, with safeguards in place to make sure voters scan each page appropriately.
In addition to the in-person ballots, five mail-in ballots will be reissued. Hall said he will hand deliver the five mail-in ballots and explain the situation. By late Monday afternoon he had contacted three of the voters affected.
The replacement mail-in ballots can be printed by Mercer County Voter Registration and Election Bureau, according to Hall. The cost of reprinting the in-person ballots will be paid by state funds through the election integrity grant program established last year, he said.
The omission of Smith’s name was one of two issues involving Mercer County ballots in the primary election.
The other involved a batch of 82 ballots in which some were printed without ovals or lacking some borders. The errors were caused by a conflict between a printer used by ElectionIQ LLC, the county’s Akron, Ohio-based ballot printing contractor, and the printer management software.
In a statement on the situation, Hall said 10 voters had contacted the elections office regarding ballots with no ovals to indicate their selections. The ballots were replaced. Hall added that if ballots without ovals are submitted, “the Board of Elections will review the ballot and determine how to count the voter’s choices.”
The ballot snafus come at a time when suspicions regarding election integrity continue to run high, particularly among Republicans and particularly focused on the increased use of mail-in voting during the pandemic.
Hall acknowledged the increased level of concern regarding elections, but said voters could also see the quick reaction to the errors as reason for confidence.
“We take these problems seriously and we do whatever we can to make sure every voter has an excellent experience regardless of voter affiliation,” he said. “By and large, people understand that sometimes there are honest mistakes that occur and that these honest mistakes get fixed so that they don’t affect anybody on the ballot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.